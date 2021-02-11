Jiko Processes A $4.7M Debit Card Transaction, Generating $47,000 In Cash Back To Customer

BERKELEY, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiko today announced that it has processed a massive $4.7 million debit card transaction as part of its newly launched Debit Cards Cashback Rewards Program. A tax payment to the IRS made with a Jiko Debit Card, this single transaction resulted in $47,000 cash back to the customer, deposited directly into the customer's account for immediate spending.

Jiko replaces bank deposits with fluid government-backed Treasury Bill investments, which can be spent in real time by customers via debit transactions. Jiko's Debit Card Cashback Rewards Program passes the interchange income -- income usually kept by banks -- back to the customer in the form of 1% cash back on qualifying purchases . The $4.7 million IRS payment was processed through Jiko's Virtual Debit Card for Tax Payments feature, which operates on the Discover Network, and is currently available for all users.

"We've made it possible for customers to benefit from debit card rewards, just as they've experienced credit card rewards in the past," said Stephane Lintner, CEO and co-founder of Jiko. "Because Jiko is the bank, we collect the fees that banks typically collect from merchants. However, our unique, subscription-based business model means that unlike banks, we can pass those fees directly to our customers, small and large, creating this Debit Cards Cashback Rewards Program."

About JikoJiko Group, Inc., a bank holding company supervised by the Federal Reserve, is an innovative financial technology company headquartered in California. Jiko was formed in 2016, with a mission to deploy a platform that gives everyone the opportunity to control and benefit from their money. For more information, visit jiko.io.

