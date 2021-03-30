Jikeikai Group Announces Wellness Hotel Zen-Aomori - Japan's First Wellness Hotel

AOMORI, Japan, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jikeikai Group, today announced Wellness Hotel Zen-Aomori, Japan's first wellness hotel. The hotel features a full medical check-up upon arrival, followed by personalized wellness regimens, spa treatments, meditation guidance, nutritional and dietary treatments - and more. To be constructed in the upper levels of the JR Aomori Station Building in the city of Aomori, Wellness Hotel Zen-Aomori combines Jikeikai Group's 60 years of expertise in hotels and medical facilities in a single purpose-built, world-class offering for those seeking to revitalize their physical and spiritual well-being.

Guests begin their stay with a comprehensive health and wellness check. Wellness Hotel Zen-Aomori staff then create a custom wellness program for each guest with options and treatments including Onsen hot spa, skincare, yoga, mindfulness training, fasting, sleep studies and Zen meditation. In addition, optional packages include companion stays at one of Jikeikai Group's nearby mountain resorts, Tsuta Onsen or Hotel Jogakura , for additional relaxation and spa treatments in the serenity of Japan's mountains and hot springs.

With 145 guest rooms, Wellness Hotel Zen-Aomori offers unique locally-sourced Japanese organic foods and fruits prepared by expert chefs with vegan and vegetarian options. Wellness Hotel Zen-Aomori features health and wellness-focused areas with yoga facilities, saunas and exercise equipment, areas with custom lighting and comforts dedicated to mediation and relaxation, as well as areas designed for business meetings. In addition, an exclusive 10th floor was created by world famous designer Hiroshi Matsuba, who has created more than 180 Japanese traditional "Ryokan" hotels.

"We want to expose people from around the world to our unique Japanese wellness experience - helping them to improve their lives, enrich their health, find comfortable serenity and relax," said Mr. Tomohiro Tanno, CEO of the Jikeikai Group. "After years of work and planning, we are honored to begin construction of Japan's first wellness hotel, and look forward to offering Zen-Aomori's world-class amenities, comforts and services to our guests."

