JIECANG Announced The Official Opening Of The New Headquarters At The 20th Anniversary Celebration

SHAOXING, China, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 28, JIECANG celebrated its 20th anniversary in JIECANG Life and Health Industrial Park in Zhejiang. With its customer-centric strategy, strong product customization capabilities and production capacity, two decades of focus in linear motion technologies have transformed JIECANG from a linear actuator supplier to a one-stop actuator solution provider. To further development, Hu Renchang, chairman of JIECANG, announced that the Industrial Park will be officially opened as the new headquarters.

JIECANG Life and Health Industrial Park covers an area of 48,524.7 square meters, with a total construction area of 70,000 square meters. With automatic production lines from component production, assembly, inspection to storage to achieve multi-model and mass production, Industrial Park aims to produce 200,000 sets of medical-care and home-care actuator systems per year.

"With our unwavering commitment to bring more innovative products to the industry, JIECANG will continue to focus on the R&D, invest in and upgrade our four major components: the control system, motor, software, and actuator system integration," said Hu Renchang.

JIECANG is now a solution provider with an extensive linear actuator product portfolio including standing desks, height adjustable kitchen tops, medical care and home care. In particular, by the end of 2020, the annual output of actuator systems for standing desks will reach 2 million sets.

Other achievements of the 20th Anniversary include:

Invested in the construction of the JIECANG Smart Home IoT Industrial Park, with an estimated annual output of 1 million sets of smart home systems and components.

The Malaysian factory has scheduled to enter operation in 2020 Q4 and will better respond to international trade risks.

The U.S. factory matures to serve the local market to shorten the delivery time.

"Looking forward, we will continue to build production bases closer to the customer's market, providing more closely integrated production and delivery solutions to better serve our customers", said Hu Renchang.

About Jiecang Linear Motion

JIECANG, a leading provider of linear motion systems based in Zhejiang, China, was established in 2000. With 20 years of industry experience, JIECANG can respond quickly to customers' requirements. JIECANG endeavors to become a world-leading solution provider in the linear motion systems and promote downstream products intelligent transformation, bringing new values of intelligence, health (ergonomics) and fun to its new products.

