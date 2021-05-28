Jianpu Among First Selected To Enroll In CAICT's Big Data Program

BEIJING, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jianpu Technology Inc. ("Jianpu" or the "Company") (NYSE: JT), a leading independent open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products in China, is pleased to announce that it has been selected...

BEIJING, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jianpu Technology Inc. ("Jianpu" or the "Company") (JT) - Get Report, a leading independent open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products in China, is pleased to announce that it has been selected among the first batch of companies enrolled in the Zhuoxin (Advanced Information Security) Big Data Program ("Program"), and participated in compiling and releasing an industry report - Mobile Data Security Blue Book.

The Program, led by the China Academy of Information and Communication Technology ("CAICT"), is poised to establish a comprehensive data governance ecosystem consisting of infrastructure, scrutiny and assessment, talent training, legal advice, data audit and promotion strategy. It is positioned to help enterprises step up their data security capabilities, while gearing China's digital economy towards healthier and more sustainable development.

With data playing an increasingly important role in economic and social development, critical issues facing digital transformation across industries are rising, including how to disrupt data fragmentation across a multitude of enterprise systems and how to approach industry-wise data application at scale and create value while ensuring data security and privacy protection. Additionally, according to Regulations of the People's Republic of China on Certification and Accreditation, the Program unveiled the first certification framework in China's data security sector, which is referred as Big Data Cybersecurity Certification.

The CAICT rigorously evaluated hundreds of enterprises that applied to join the Program, before recently releasing the first batch of 100 member companies. Jianpu, being a leading independent open platform for financial product discovery and recommendation services in China, was successfully selected as part of the list.

Mr. David Ye, Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jianpu, commented, "We are very honored to have been selected in the first batch of member companies in the Zhuoxin Big Data Program. We have long been accumulating a strong track record when it comes to data security and user privacy protection. Notably, our big data and risk management service platform has been recognized at the third level of the cybersecurity protection system. It received its tier-based information system security protection certificate from public security authorities, while also gaining varying-levels of recognitions from authorities for its cybersecurity management capabilities. Going forward, we will continue our efforts to strengthen our data cybersecurity posture.

"With a long history and deep roots in the financial technology industry, Jianpu will work together with other members of the Zhuoxin Big Data Program to make contributions to the powerful data security ecosystem, which will further support data security for China's financial industry or even for the entire nation," Mr. Ye concluded.

Our big data and risk management service platform, with the brand name Zhanrong Digital Technology ("Zhanrong"), is one of Jianpu's business segments, providing sophisticated digital financial services through advanced technologies, such as AI and cloud computing, for banks, consumer finance companies, insurance companies and other financial institutions to foster improvement in their operational capabilities and accelerate their digital transformation. In order to safeguard the security and reliability of data in service, Zhanrong attaches great importance to cybersecurity management, building a full spectrum of cybersecurity operations throughout physical security, network security, server security, application security, data security and security policy. Furthermore, Zhanrong adopts stringent management measures and technology-powered mechanisms throughout the entire data life cycle to ensure data security and compliance.

Jianpu Technology Inc. is a leading independent open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products in China. By leveraging its deep data insights and proprietary technology, Jianpu provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user's particular financial needs and credit profile. The Company also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve their target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels and enhance their competitiveness by providing them with tailored data, risk management and end-to-end solutions. The Company is committed to maintaining an independent open platform, which allows it to serve the needs of users and financial service providers impartially. For more information, please visit http://ir.jianpu.ai.

