Jiah Jang, DO, Is Being Recognized By Continental Who's Who As A Distinguished Neurosurgeon For Her Work In The Medical Field And In Acknowledgment Of Her Work At PIH Health.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jang spent her childhood in Korea, and relocated to the United States when she was 16 years old. She has always had an interest in medicine, and originally planned on pursuing a career in Psychiatry. Dr. Jang found she had a love for surgery, and is dedicated to performing surgeries for her patients in the Los Angeles, CA, area. She has now been practicing Medicine for two years. Dr. Jang works in an area with a large Korean community, and she is very happy to be able to help her Korean patients feel more comfortable about their procedures.

Dr. Jang is a member of the staff at PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital and CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center. PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital is a nonprofit hospital that offers many health specialties in urgent care, primary care, and specialty care. Patients in the greater Los Angeles area seek out the hospital for its state-of-the-art medical equipment and highly-trained doctors and nurses.

As a General Surgeon, Dr. Jang has multiple areas of specialty, including stomach, gallbladder, small intestine, colon, and various forms of hernias. Patients may need abdominal surgeries for many types of internal diseases or injuries. Dr. Jang speaks both English and Korean, and she likes to talk with her patients to explain the procedure and the care they will receive before, during, and after the surgery. After performing the procedure, she follows up with her patients during their critical care period and surgical recovery in order to ensure they have the best possible care. She checks in with her patients during outpatient care to avoid complications and to ensure they return to good health.

In order to receive her college education, Dr. Jang first attended the University of California Los Angeles in 2007, where she earned her undergraduate degree. She then completed her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree at Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine, graduating in 2014. Continuing her education, she next took on a residency in general surgery at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2019. Dr. Jang is board certified in Surgery by the American Board of Surgery (ABS). The American Board of Surgery assesses the qualifications and standards of physicians in the field of general surgery. To remain aware of developments in her field of expertise, she is a member of the American Medical Association.

On a personal note, Dr. Jang loves to do yoga, pilates, hiking, and camping. She is currently pregnant with her first child.

She would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to her husband, thanking him for his support.

For more information, visit www.pihhealth.org.

