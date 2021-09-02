JFrog To Present At The Jefferies Virtual Software Conference

JFrog Ltd. ("JFrog") (NASDAQ: FROG), the liquid software company, today announced that Shlomi Ben Haim, Co-Founder and CEO, and Jacob Shulman, CFO, will present at the Jefferies Virtual Software Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 1:00pm PT /...

JFrog Ltd. ("JFrog") (FROG) , the liquid software company, today announced that Shlomi Ben Haim, Co-Founder and CEO, and Jacob Shulman, CFO, will present at the Jefferies Virtual Software Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 1:00pm PT / 4:00pm ET.

A live webcast, and replay, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.jfrog.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About JFrog

JFrog, the creator of the DevOps platform, is on a "Liquid Software" mission to enable the flow of software seamlessly and securely from the developer's keystrokes to production. The end-to-end, hybrid JFrog Platform provides the tools and visibility required by modern software development organizations to fully embrace the power of DevOps. JFrog's universal, multi-cloud DevOps platform is available as open-source, self-managed, and SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. JFrog is trusted by millions of users and thousands of customers, including a majority of the Fortune 100 companies that depend on JFrog solutions to manage their mission-critical software delivery pipelines. Learn more at jfrog.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005045/en/