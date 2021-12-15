JFrog Ltd. ("JFrog") (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today announced new Canadian hosting centers for customers looking to run JFrog software on AWS and Microsoft Azure.

JFrog Ltd. ("JFrog") (FROG) , the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today announced new Canadian hosting centers for customers looking to run JFrog software on AWS and Microsoft Azure. Available immediately in the AWS Marketplace, Microsoft Azure Marketplace, or directly from JFrog, Canadian-based companies can purchase a subscription and deploy the JFrog Platform on the public cloud and region of their choice knowing their data resides locally, is secure, and in compliance with national regulatory requirements.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005351/en/

JFrog Enables Canadian Businesses to Implement DevOps on AWS and Azure (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Government of Canada has very strict regulations around data residency and data sovereignty making it challenging for Canadian-based organizations to utilize public clouds if they are collecting or sharing information with partners and suppliers beyond country borders. By now having public cloud data centers located in Toronto for Microsoft Azure and Montreal for AWS, Canadian-based organizations utilizing the JFrog Platform in the cloud can do so while complying with national data protection requirements. These new regional cloud data centers are also expected to help deliver reduced latency, higher performance, and business continuity options for local companies.

"Canadian businesses are increasingly looking to the cloud to help them be more agile, scalable, and optimize TCO by spreading critical workloads across multiple domains both public and private," said Shlomi Ziv, Vice President of Global Cloud Solutions, JFrog. "We're thrilled to work with our partners at AWS and Microsoft on delivering new hosting infrastructures in-region to support our joint customers' transitions to the cloud."

Currently around 92% of all Canadian businesses have adopted cloud computing services, and estimates project spending on cloud computing infrastructure in Canada will amount to US$10.3 billion in 2023. As more Canadian-based companies advance their digital transformation initiatives, the JFrog Platform can help teams deliver software releases more quickly and efficiently so they can innovate faster and deliver ahead of the competition.

JFrog's new Canada-based hosting options for AWS and Microsoft Azure provide customers with:

Simpler administration and verification of data in accordance with Canadian data sovereignty regulations

Peace of mind in knowing all data is created and maintained in Canada, away from the surveillance or jurisdiction of other countries

Higher-availability and performance delivered through in-country proximity

Data redundancy and failover capabilities within and across datacenters in Canada for disaster recovery.

Customers interested in exploring Canadian-based cloud support of their JFrog Platform instances should contact their sales representative.

Like this Story? Tweet this: .@jfrog unveils new Canadian regional support for JFrog on AWS and Microsoft Azure https://jfrog.com/pricing/

About JFrog

JFrog is on a mission to be the company powering all of the world's software updates, driven by a "Liquid Software" vision to allow the seamless, secure flow of binaries from developers to the edge. The company's end-to-end DevOps platform - the JFrog Platform - provides the tools and visibility required by modern organizations to solve today's challenges across critical pieces of the DevOps cycle. JFrog's hybrid, universal, multi-cloud DevOps platform is available as both self-managed and SaaS services on a number of cloud service provider platforms. JFrog is trusted by millions of users and thousands of customers, including a majority of the Fortune 100 companies that depend on JFrog solutions to manage their mission-critical software delivery pipelines. Learn more at jfrog.com.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements as that term is defined under the U.S. federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding our plans to ease cloud DevOps adoption in Canada with new regional support for AWS and Microsoft Azure, our ability to meet the needs of our customers, and expected demand for our products. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement.

There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including but not limited to: risks associated with managing our rapid growth; risks associated with expanding product capabilities; our ability to retain and upgrade existing customers; our ability to attract new customers; our ability to effectively develop and expand our sales and marketing capabilities; risk of a security breach; risk of interruptions or performance problems associated with our products and platform capabilities; our ability to adapt and respond to rapidly changing technology or customer needs; our ability to compete in the markets in which we participate; general market, political, economic, and business conditions; and the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005351/en/