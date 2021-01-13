JFrog Announces Timing Of Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JFrog Ltd. ("JFrog") (FROG) , the liquid software company, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 on Thursday, February 11, 2021 following market close.

JFrog will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. PT on the same day.

Event: JFrog's Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results Conference CallDate: Thursday, February 11, 2021Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)Webcast link: https://investors.jfrog.com/events-and-presentations About JFrogJFrog is on a "Liquid Software" mission to enable the flow of software seamlessly and securely from the developer's keystrokes to production. The end-to-end, hybrid JFrog Platform provides the tools and visibility required by modern software development organizations to fully embrace the power of DevOps. JFrog's universal, multi-cloud DevOps platform is available as open-source, self-managed, and SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. JFrog is trusted by millions of users and thousands of customers, including a majority of the Fortune 100 companies that depend on JFrog solutions to manage their mission-critical software delivery pipelines. JFrog has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at jfrog.com.

