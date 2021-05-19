JFQ Lending Teams Up With Ronald McDonald House Families At The 2021 Greater Phoenix Pro-Am Golf Tournament

PHOENIX, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This past Thursday, May 14, JFQ Lending donated $250,000 to the 7th Annual Greater Phoenix Pro-Am golf tournament. The sold-out golf tournament was attended by JFQ Lending employees, RMHCCNAZ supporters, board members and volunteers, as well as champion tour golf pros. JFQ Lending's gift will support families with children facing medical challenges by giving them a "home-away-from-home" when seeking medical treatment in the valley.

More specifically, the $250,000 contribution will help provide 2,336 restful nights for families throughout 2021. In addition, JFQ Lending is sponsoring five guest rooms, including an apartment at the Roanoke House. The Roanoke House provides lodging for families with children receiving medical care at the nearby Phoenix Children's Hospital, St. Joseph's Medical Center, Banner University Medical Center, and Mayo Clinic. JFQ Lending has been a proud supporter of RMHCCNAZ since 2019, and RMHCCNAZ recognizes JFQ Lending as one of its Corporate Champions - a Champion for Families. JFQ Lending has sponsored several Ronald McDonald House® events in past years and employees have contributed during on-site volunteer opportunities.

On the morning of the event, attendees were welcomed by Kerry Schulman, RMHCCNAZ CEO, and JFQ Lending's President, John Kresevic. Kresevic, who is also an RMHCCNAZ board member, reminded attendees that outreach within the community is of paramount importance and that the Ronald McDonald House mission remains near and dear to his heart.

The event was supported by other local businesses, including platinum sponsors La-Z-Boy, Amrock, and LevRose Commercial Real Estate, and gold sponsors iHeart Media, Garzella Group and SRP.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Central and Northern Arizona. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central and Northern Arizona, Inc. (RMHCCNAZ) provides a "home-away-from-home" for children and their families traveling to receive treatment for serious, often life-threatening illnesses and injuries. The three houses operated in metropolitan Phoenix can accommodate up to 78 families a night. At no charge, families stay for days, weeks, sometimes months at a time while their children receive care. Since opening its doors in 1985, families from across the state and around the world have checked into the Ronald McDonald House® more than 56,200 times. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central and Northern Arizona is a non-profit organization supported by individual, corporate and foundation donations. For more information, visit www.rmhccnaz.org . Media Contact: Karen Thomas, Chief Development & Marketing Officer, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central and Northern Arizona, (602) 798-5092; Karen@rmhccnaz.org.

About JFQ Lending. JFQ Lending is a premier national mortgage company headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. The company has experienced exponential growth since 2017 by offering an innovative approach to a wide variety of mortgage products. JFQ Lending creates an elite lending experience for America's new and existing homeowners by leveraging cutting-edge technology and premium client care. For more information, visit www.jfqlending.com . Media Contact: Jessica Miller, General Counsel, JFQ Lending, Inc., (512) 632-5459; jmiller@jfqlending.com.

