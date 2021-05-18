JFF Names Rusty Greiff First-Ever Chief Strategy And Growth Officer

Appointment of ed tech executive, thought leader, and entrepreneur reflects evolution of pioneering workforce and education nonprofit as impact investor and innovation advisor to the nation's largest employers

BOSTON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JFF, a national nonprofit driving transformation in the American workforce and education systems, today announced the appointment of Rusty Greiff as its first chief strategy and growth officer. A unique social impact organization, JFF provides program design, implementation, and advisory support to government agencies and corporations, mission-driven capital, and policy leadership across the learn-to-work spectrum.

"Our work today spans a wide range of sectors. This new role is about not just anticipating trends, but designing services, products, and platforms that support our employer, policymaker, and grant maker partners as they work to build a more equitable and inclusive recovery," said JFF President and CEO Maria Flynn. "Rusty's experience as a tech entrepreneur, executive, and impact investor reflects our multifaceted approach to solving urgent challenges within an increasingly complex ecosystem."

Greiff's appointment comes during a period of significant growth for JFF. In 2018, the organization launched JFFLabs , in part to provide advisory services to help major employers envision, develop, and implement " Impact Employer " strategies that balance their commitment to workers, businesses—and communities. Additionally, JFFLabs drives workforce and education innovation through acceleration, incubation, and investment in startup companies. Its multimillion-dollar ETF@JFFLabs has invested in nearly 20 technology companies working to improve economic mobility for low-income workers.

JFF has also continued to expand its traditional workforce and education program development and policy initiatives. Over the last year, the organization has been awarded more than $20 million by the U.S. Department of Labor to scale training for IT careers in five major workforce hubs and expand apprenticeship in advanced manufacturing to increase the number of women and people of color in the industry's workforce. Earlier this month, JFF published a State Policy Road Map for an Equitable Economic Recovery to help state officials craft policies that promote inclusive and sustainable economic recovery.

Greiff joins an expanded JFF executive team from the corporate consulting, philanthropy, and technology sectors. Other recent additions include JFFLabs Executive Director Kristina Francis, who has more than 20 years of experience in corporate operations and entrepreneurship; Vice President for Workforce Innovation Tameshia Bridges Mansfield, who was previously a program officer at the W.K. Kellogg Foundation; and Vice President of Marketing and Communications Daniel Obregon, who most recently led marketing, communications, and brand initiatives at Common App.

"I am honored to lead a new phase of strategic growth and innovation for an organization that solves critical workforce and economic challenges with both a deep appreciation of the historic context and an understanding of how innovation scales," Greiff said. "JFF is the convergence of corporate, policy, and tech sectors required to drive sustainable, large-scale transformation in work and learning."

A veteran executive, national thought leader, and startup founder, Greiff brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in scaling cross-sector higher education and workforce innovation to JFF. Greiff previously served as founding board member and chief strategy officer of pioneering startups Grockit and Learnist, and later senior vice president for U.S. and global program management at 2U Inc. (TWOU), where he oversaw the launch of graduate and undergraduate degrees, credentials, and certificate programs at more than 40 universities, including Harvard, MIT, Oxford, and Yale.

Early in his career, he helped launch the AmeriCorps program while working in the Corporation for National and Community Service. He has also served as managing director and general partner at 1776, a successful impact venture fund and one of the largest tech incubators in the world.

About JFF: JFF is a national nonprofit that drives transformation in the American workforce and education systems. For nearly 40 years, JFF has led the way in designing innovative and scalable solutions that create access to economic advancement for all. www.jff.org

