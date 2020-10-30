Jewelers Mutual Group Acquires Wexler Insurance Agency / IJB

Two significant players in the U.S. jewelry insurance market unite to provide jewelers access to more products and services.

NEENAH, Wis., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewelers Mutual Group today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Wexler Insurance Agency / IJB, one of the world's largest insurance agencies dedicated to providing risk management solutions to the jewelry industry.

"We are pleased to have Wexler and its proven team led by Gary Wasserman and Steve Wexler join Jewelers Mutual Group," said Scott Murphy, Jewelers Mutual president and CEO. "Wexler has a strong track record of developing relationships with, and providing risk management solutions to, the jewelry industry and is an ideal complement to Jewelers Mutual. Combining Wexler's unique products, services and carrier alliances with the investments in data and technology being made by Jewelers Mutual will create a competitive advantage that will expand our footprint and diversify our operational profile."

"The combination of Wexler and Jewelers Mutual is a winning partnership that creates value for both companies, as well as the jewelry industry," said Gary Wasserman, vice president of Wexler. "We are excited to join a company that has a long-term mission to raise the tide of the jewelry industry."

Agents for Jewelers Mutual and Wexler will soon be able to provide a more diverse set of risk management products and services to jewelry retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers and designers.

Strategic investments like this acquisition and Jewelers Mutual's recently launched Zing™ platform are examples of the company's commitment to delivering value to jewelers and the industry. Jewelers Mutual remains focused on its policyholders, customers and partners and looks forward to providing another 100 years of service.

To learn more about the acquisition, visit JewelersMutual.com/Wexler.

ABOUT JEWELERS MUTUAL GROUP Jewelers Mutual Group was founded in 1913 by a group of Wisconsin jewelers to meet their unique insurance needs. Today, it offers products and services nationwide and throughout Canada that enable jewelry businesses to run safe, secure, and successful operations. Consumers also put their trust in Jewelers Mutual to protect their personal jewelry and the special moments it represents. The Group insurers' strong financial position is reflected in 33 consecutive ratings of "A+ Superior" from A.M. Best Company. Insurance coverage is offered by either Jewelers Mutual Insurance Company, SI (a stock insurer) or JM Specialty Insurance Company. Policyholders of both insurers are members of Jewelers Mutual Holding Company. To learn more, visit JewelersMutual.com.

ABOUT WEXLER INSURANCE AGENCY / IJBWexler Insurance Agency / IJB was originally founded in Miami, FL, in 1968 and is one of the world's largest privately-owned independent insurance agencies specializing in providing insurance to the jewelry trade. Although they specialize in insuring Jewelers, Pawnbrokers, Check Cashers, Museums, Antique and Fine Art Dealers, they also offer a full range of insurance products covering Personal and Commercial Property, Personal and Commercial Liability, Professional Liability, Workers Compensation and Kidnap & Ransom. To learn more, visit Wexlerinsurance.com .

