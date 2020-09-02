Jetty Appoints Sam Bonning As CFO And COO

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetty , the fintech company on a mission to make renting a home more affordable and effortless for everyone, today announced the appointment of Sam Bonning as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. In her new role, Bonning will oversee Jetty's finance, operations and people teams, and will report to Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Rudoy.

Bonning joins Jetty from global financial technology and professional services firm, Arcesium, where she held the role of Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director. Prior to Arcesium, Bonning worked at The Boston Consulting Group as a Principal in the Financial Services and Insurance practices, specializing in strategy, organizational and technology topics. Bonning holds an MBA with Honors from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

"Sam has deep knowledge of the insurance space, and a proven executive track record in finance and operations, which makes her an exciting addition to the leadership team at Jetty," said Mike Rudoy, Co-Founder and Chief Executive. "We're seeing massive demand for our deposit alternative solution as renters seek out liquidity, and property owners focus on reducing bad debt, so it's important to have further strengthened our operational leadership at such a key moment for the business."

ABOUT JETTYJetty is on a mission to make renting a home more affordable and effortless for everyone. As a financial services company, Jetty's solution helps property managers increase lease conversion, reduce bad debt, and streamline operations. For the renter, Jetty lowers the barrier to entry, saving residents thousands of dollars on move-in costs. Jetty is available nationwide and is headquartered in New York. To learn more about how Jetty can benefit your property, visit www.jetty.com .

