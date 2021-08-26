Jetty Announces Partnership With AMLI Residential

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetty , the financial services company on a mission to make renting a home more affordable and flexible, today announced a new partnership with AMLI Residential, one of the preeminent multifamily companies in the nation. Jetty Deposit, the deposit replacement that swaps traditional cash deposits for a low monthly or one-and-done payment, is now available across more than 22,000 luxury apartments within AMLI's portfolio.

"Jetty Deposit has enabled us to ensure compliance with deposit replacement legislation, while at the same time increasing the levels of protection we have across our apartments," said Kenda Hartmann at AMLI. "Residents love the option of reducing their move-in costs, which helps us attract more prospects and convert them into leases."

Jetty works with top property managers across the country to increase lease conversion rates, reduce bad debt, and streamline operations—thereby increasing net operating income. In addition to AMLI Residential, partners include Greystar, LivCor, Related, MG Properties, Cortland, Gables Residential, and many more, representing more than two million units nationwide.

ABOUT JETTYJetty is on a mission to make renting a home more affordable and flexible for everyone. As a fintech company, Jetty's solutions help property managers increase lease conversion, reduce bad debt, and streamline operations. For renters, Jetty lowers the barrier to entry by saving thousands of dollars on move-in costs. To learn more about Jetty, visit www.jetty.com.

ABOUT AMLIAMLI Residential focuses on the development, construction and management of environmentally responsible, luxury apartment communities throughout the country. Founded in 1980, AMLI is owned by PRIME Property Fund, a core commingled institutional fund. AMLI currently owns and manages 72 apartment communities including 23,000 apartment homes and has approximately 5,000 additional apartment homes under development and/or in lease-up at 12 locations. AMLI is a leader in multifamily sustainability. Forty-seven AMLI communities are LEED®-certified, and forty-four communities are ENERGY STAR®-certified. More information is available at www.amli.com.

