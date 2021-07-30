Jetty Announces New Strategic Sales Hires

NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetty, the financial services company on a mission to make renting a home more affordable and flexible, today announced the hiring of Karen Blue and Marlo Simmons, two highly experienced multifamily sales leaders who will join the company's strategic sales team.

Karen Blue is joining Jetty as Head of Strategic Partnerships, where she will oversee the continued expansion of Jetty's portfolio of large multifamily owners and operators. Karen brings a wealth of industry experience, having spent the last 18+ years at CoStar, most recently as Group VP of Sales where she managed a national sales team. Prior to CoStar, she spent a number of years in property management with both AMLI Residential and Camden Property Trust.

Marlo Simmons joins Jetty with over 25 years of multifamily experience, having held senior positions with industry leaders including RentPath, STRATIS IoT, and, most recently, Engrain. As Jetty's newest Regional Sales Director, Marlo will oversee the expansion of the company's partner base across Texas and the Southeast—two markets where she has extensive experience and a deep network of contacts.

"Karen and Marlo are incredible additions to an already high-performing sales team here at Jetty and we couldn't be more thrilled to welcome them both," said Bill Knowles, Jetty's VP of Sales. "Their track record of selling complex solutions to multifamily owners and operators, coupled with their stellar reputation in the industry, will help raise the bar even higher for Jetty as we enter a new phase of growth."

Jetty works with top property managers across the country to increase lease conversion rates, reduce bad debt, and streamline operations—thereby increasing net operating income. Partners include Greystar, LivCor, Related, MG Properties, Cortland, Griffis Residential, and many more, representing more than two million units nationwide.

ABOUT JETTYJetty is on a mission to make renting a home more affordable and flexible for everyone. As a fintech company, Jetty's solutions help property managers increase lease conversion, reduce bad debt, and streamline operations. For renters, Jetty lowers the barrier to entry by saving thousands of dollars on move-in costs. To learn more about Jetty, visit www.jetty.com.

