JetRails Announces Magento Hosting Rescue Service

DES PLAINES, Ill., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JetRails, a premier provider of fully-managed and highly-optimized Magento hosting for high-stakes websites, today announced that they have formally launched their Magento Hosting Rescue Service.

"As the trusted hosting partner of many of the best Magento developers and agencies, we recognized that Magento experts were turning to us more and more frequently to resolve technical problems they were struggling to resolve with other web hosts," said Robert Rand, JetRails Director of Partnerships & Alliances. "Since we take a personalized approach to web hosting, we wanted to showcase our ability to architect individualized solutions for problems that growing eCommerce merchants often face."

For example, Zanders was faced with a slow Magento 2 B2B store, with load times averaging 5-8 seconds. By bringing in Coreshop Solutions, a development agency with expertise in Magento, along with JetRails for optimized Magento hosting services, their total loading time accelerated to just over 2 seconds. Since migrating to a Magento optimized autoscaling AWS hosting account at JetRails, this merchant has seen a 3x increase in eCommerce revenue!

Image3D experienced scalability issues, as well as difficulties making their custom business processes work within the prefabricated hosting environment provided by their former web host. JetRails, in collaboration with CollinsHarper, their web development agency, deployed a custom-architected Magento hosting solution. This included tailored support for their terabytes of photos that their eCommerce shoppers have uploaded to this customized Magento store. It also involved a cost-conscience solution for meeting Image3D's scalability needs, as well redundant failover systems.

Collin Street Bakery had similar challenges and was not able to get the mission-critical hosting support that they needed until they found JetRails, resolving long-term web hosting challenges. What they found in JetRails was a detail-oriented partner that would provide the experts needed for a successful migration. Their new hosting environment included the right mix of CDN, WAF, IDS, SSL, and other tools, alongside critical solutions from malware scanning to website load testing and DNS management. Paired with JetRails 24/7 network operations center (NOC) services, and additional services like off-server backups, JetRails has architected a complete hosting solution that goes beyond raw infrastructure and focuses on the actual objectives of the Collin Street Bakery team. This includes working closely with their eCommerce consultants, Peak Beyond, who orchestrate their Magento strategy. Together they keep propelling this eCommerce website forward with upgrades to Magento as well as MySQL, Elasticsearch, Redis, and other underlying software.

JetRails welcomes such clients, providing a detailed migration service, custom-architected, and individually-optimized hosting environments, 24/7 monitoring, tools from industry-leading tech companies like Cloudflare, Sansec, Sucuri, and New Relic, dedicated account managers, and a support team that knows that anything impacting eCommerce revenue is mission-critical and needs to be addressed immediately.

Customized Magento website owners shouldn't feel like they're stuck with inflexible web hosting solutions, or have to go it alone on raw infrastructure.Whether users are on Magento Open Source or Adobe Commerce, JetRails is here to go above and beyond to ensure eCommerce merchants aren't held back by web hosting issues.

About JetRails JetRails.com provides fully-managed mission-critical website hosting. The JetRails service delivers a personalized hosting experience built for organizations with unique needs and demanding requirements. JetRails utilizes highly-optimized dedicated servers and clusters, as well as hosting environments built and managed on AWS and Digital Ocean, in order to deliver elastic hosting environments. Recognizing that each website has unique hosting needs, JetRails is able to ensure stability and reliability with an advanced technology stack and monitoring services, while also addressing loading speed optimization and scalability. For online store owners that need a reliable hosting partner, JetRails is there, answering support calls within 10 seconds, responding to support tickets within 15 minutes, and guaranteeing 100% uptime, with robust monitoring and industry-leading support.

