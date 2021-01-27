Jetboil Debuts STASH All-In-One Stove System

MANCHESTER, N.H., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetboil, the world's leading brand of outdoor cooking systems, is pleased to announce the Stash, the lightest all-in-one backpacking stove system that Jetboil has ever made.

"We know that the number one pain point for anyone on the trail is weight, and unfortunately because of the current weight and size, stoves and fuel are some of the first items to get cut from the pack. This forces backpackers to have to make hard sacrifices when it comes to meals on the trail," said Sara Lawhead, Jetboil Brand and Product Manager. "We set out to solve against this challenge and give backpackers the opportunity to enjoy a hot meal or a cup of coffee on any adventure. The Stash is truly a game changer for the light and fast market of the outdoor industry."

Weighing in at just 7.1 oz (200 g), the Stash is 40 percent lighter than Jetboil's lightest stove system on the market today. Engineered to be as compact and lightweight as possible for thru-hiking and multi-day backpacking, the Stash has a titanium burner and a hard-anodized aluminum pot. Using the super-efficient FluxRing® Technology that Jetboil fans have come to know and love, the Stash uses a fraction of the fuel to achieve extremely rapid boil times, boiling two cups (500 mL) of water in just 2.5 minutes.

The compact stove system has three support arms that fold out, and the cook pot slots on top for extra stability. With the unique nesting design, the stove, a 100 g fuel canister, a mini-lighter, and the fuel stabilizer all pack into the 0.8 L cook pot that fits in the palm of your hand. Designed specifically to boil water for freeze dried meals, coffee or tea, the Stash system is so light and compact you'll forget that you're carrying it.

Stash will be available worldwide to purchase February 27, 2021, everywhere Jetboil is sold today. Pre-order the Stash now at www.jetboil.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jetboil-debuts-stash-all-in-one-stove-system-301216726.html

SOURCE Jetboil