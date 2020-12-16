JetBlue's TrueBlue Loyalty Program Becomes More Rewarding In 2021

JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) today announced updates to its TrueBlue program to support its loyal customers as they start to think about travel again. The TrueBlue program will be more rewarding in 2021. Mosaics members will receive free unlimited companion passes for a select time, complimentary Even More Space ® seats at the airport (pending availability) and enhanced benefits. Additionally JetBlue is extending a limited time offer through January 31, 2021 for customers signing up for the JetBlue Plus Card to earn 100,000 bonus points (b.).

"We're continuing to enhance the TrueBlue program by offering more value, convenience and options to our loyal customers. For TrueBlue members with Mosaic status, we're offering unlimited free companion passes through spring and formalizing a new benefit: complimentary Even More Space seats on the day of departure," said Don Uselmann, vice president loyalty, JetBlue. "For all customers, we have a lucrative offer for 100,000 bonus points when signing up for the JetBlue Plus Card."

Enhanced Mosaic benefits and bonuses

Unlimited companion passes- To give Mosaics a flying start to 2021, JetBlue's most loyal customers are able to bring a companion for free.For travel booked and flown from January 1 - May 20, 2021 Mosaics can call their designated Customer Support hotline to book, and their companion will fly free. (c.)

Complimentary Even More Space ® at the airport - As JetBlue continues to evaluate its long-term plan for changes and cancellations (d.) and the impact to exclusive Mosaic benefits, the airline is excited to formalize something new for Mosaics; a free step up to Even More Space ®. Mosaics will be able to request a same-day Even More Space ® seat for free at the airport by visiting a crewmember at the Mosaic desk, ticket counter or gate. Requests will be honored in the order they are received, pending availability.

More paths to Mosaic

Reduced qualification thresholds will remain throughout 2021, and a new way to qualify will be introduced:

7,500 Mosaic Qualifying points (vs. the usual 15,000 points)

6,000 Mosaic Qualifying points + 15 segments (vs. the usual 12,000 points and 30 segments)

$50,000 spent on purchases with the JetBlue Plus or JetBlue Business Card during the calendar year (as before) (e.)

$30,000 spent on purchases with the JetBlue Plus or JetBlue Business Card + 4,000 Mosaic Qualifying points during the calendar year (new and exclusively for 2021) (f.)

For those who travel and earn beyond the qualification threshold in 2021, extra-fly bonuses include:

Earn 10,000 Mosaic Qualifying points - Receive 10,000 TrueBlue bonus points

- Receive 10,000 TrueBlue bonus points Earn 20,000 Mosaic Qualifying points - Mosaics can gift Mosaics status to someone else (valid through 2022)

- Mosaics can gift Mosaics status to someone else (valid through 2022) Earn 30,000 Mosaic Qualifying points - Receive a free round-trip Core flight certificate (valid for one year)

* Once members achieve an above threshold in 2021, JetBlue will reach out with details on how to redeem the new benefit(s)

Don't forget the existing benefits

1 st and 2 nd bag free - First two checked bags for free for Mosaics and others on their itinerary (size and weight limits apply) (g.)

- First two checked bags for free for Mosaics and others on their itinerary (size and weight limits apply) (g.) Even more to love - Mosaics are able to redeem points for Even More Space seats at significantly reduced rates

- Mosaics are able to redeem points for Even More Space seats at significantly reduced rates Complimentary alcoholic beverages - In addition to complimentary snacks, Mosaics 21 and over can enjoy free cocktails onboard

- In addition to complimentary snacks, Mosaics 21 and over can enjoy free cocktails onboard Early boarding - Mosaics will are able to board and get early access to overhead bin space

- Mosaics will are able to board and get early access to overhead bin space 3x TrueBlue points per dollar spent - Mosaic members earn an additional three points per dollar on JetBlue flights—up to nine points per dollar when booking on jetblue.com or the JetBlue app.

- Mosaic members earn an additional three points per dollar on JetBlue flights—up to nine points per dollar when booking on jetblue.com or the JetBlue app. A bonus of 15,000 TrueBlue points when qualifying as Mosaic

Even More Speed - Mosaics are able to get to the gate faster with an expedited line to the security checkpoint

- Mosaics are able to get to the gate faster with an expedited line to the security checkpoint Dedicated customer service- Access to a dedicated customer service line available 24/7

Best offer ever - earn up to 100,000 bonus points with the JetBlue Plus Card

With all of the exciting changes coming to the TrueBlue program, now is the best time to start earning points. New members can also earn extra TrueBlue points with a compelling limited time offer when signing up for the JetBlue Plus Card.

The offer includes the chance to:

Earn 50,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases and paying the annual fee in full, both within the first 90 days

Earn an additional 50,000 bonus points after spending a total of $6,000 on purchases within the first 12 months

About JetBlue's TrueBlue loyalty program

TrueBlue rewards all customers, regardless of their travel frequency. With TrueBlue, there are no blackout dates with all JetBlue seats available for redemption, and points never expire. TrueBlue points are earned by purchasing qualifying services or products of JetBlue or a TrueBlue partner and via spend on the JetBlue Mastercard. Members earn points for every dollar spent on the base fare for JetBlue-operated flights and bonus points by booking directly on jetblue.com, depending on the fare option selected. Additional information about TrueBlue and how to register for the program can be found at jetblue.com/trueblue.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America. For more information, visit jetblue.com.

(a.) Offer subject to credit approval. This offer is available through this advertisement and may not be accessible elsewhere. For complete pricing and other details, please see the JetBlue Plus Card Terms and Conditions or JetBlue Card Terms and Conditions. This one-time offer is valid for eligible cardmembers. You may not be eligible for this offer if you currently have or previously had an account with us in this program. In addition, you may not be eligible for this offer if, at any time during our relationship with you, we have cause, as determined by us in our sole discretion, to suspect that the account is being obtained or will be used for abusive or gaming activity (such as, but not limited to, obtaining or using the account to maximize rewards earned in a manner that is not consistent with typical consumer activity and/or multiple credit card account applications/openings). Please see the About This Offer section of the Terms and Conditions for important information. If at the time of your application you do not meet the credit criteria previously established for this offer, or the income you report is insufficient based on your obligations, we may not be able to open an account for you. This offer is available to new cardmembers only. The annual fee will automatically bill to your account within 6 weeks after approval of your application. For information about rates, fees, the annual fee, other costs, the rewards program information and benefits associated with the use of the credit card program, please see the Terms & Conditions. JetBlue Plus Card - Annual Fee: $99. 0% introductory APR on balance transfers made within 45 days of account opening is applicable for the first 12 billing cycles that immediately follow each balance transfer. This introductory APR offer does not apply to purchases and cash advances. For new and outstanding balance transfers after the introductory period and all purchases, the variable APR is 15.99%, 19.99%, 24.99% depending upon our review of your application and your credit history at account opening. The variable APR for cash advances is 25.24%. The APRs on your account will vary with the market based on the Prime Rate and are subject to change. The minimum monthly interest charge will be $0.50. Balance transfer fee: 3% (min. $5). Cash advance and cash equivalent fees: 5% (min. $10). Foreign transaction fee: 0%. See Terms & Conditions for updated and more information about the terms of this offer, including the "About the Variable APRs on Your Account" section for the current Prime Rate information.

(b.) JetBlue Plus Card: Conditions and limitations apply. Please refer to the Reward Rules within the JetBlue Plus Card Terms & Conditions for additional information about the rewards program.

(c.) Must be exactly two (2) travelers in the booking and include the Mosaic member and one (1) other travel companion, neither of whom can split themselves off the flight booking. Valid on JetBlue-operated flights booked and flown 1/1/21 - 5/20/21, with all travel completed by 5/20/21. Offer does not apply to non-revenue or travel booked with a travel certificate, award or redemption flights, flights booked in whole or in part with points, Cash + Points redemptions bookings, etc.; is not valid in connection with partner or codeshare or interline flights, cruises, JetBlue Vacations packages, or any other product or service; may not be combined with other special offers or discounted travel; is not redeemable for cash; and has no cash value. Both the Mosaic member and their travel companion must be booked by JetBlue at the same time, in the same class of service, in the same record and must travel all segments of their itinerary together. JetBlue may suspend a Mosaic member's companion benefits at any time for abuse of this program, including for fraudulent behavior. Requires payment of applicable taxes and fees. Offer is for new purchases only and cannot be applied to previously issued tickets. Offer equates to 50% off the base fare of each of the two (2) tickets purchased (for the eligible Mosaic member and their travel companion). Both travelers are eligible to accrue TrueBlue points according to the fare paid for each ticket at the 50% discounted rate only. Subject to availability, if both booking date and travel date are within the terms of the offer, JetBlue can cancel and rebook a new reservation with this same offer. Offer is non-transferable Other restrictions apply. Please contact your dedicated Mosaic line for further details and to book. TrueBlue terms and conditions apply.

(d.) Change/Cancel fees: Mosaic members will not pay the applicable JetBlue change/cancellation fee—only the difference in fare when they change or cancel their JetBlue-operated flight or JetBlue Vacations reservation booked directly with JetBlue—except for Blue Basic fares. Blue Basic fares cannot be changed or cancelled by any customer, whether booked directly with JetBlue or booked through any other entity. Change/cancel fees will also be waived for any traveler on the same reservation as the Mosaic member, except for Blue Basic fares, which cannot be changed or cancelled by any customer. All additional benefits accorded to a member with Mosaic status that are extended to others on the same reservation or itinerary are available only if the Mosaic member is present for check-in with all travelers on that same reservation or itinerary and the Mosaic member completes all segments of travel with all travelers associated with that reservation or itinerary. The eligible change/cancel fee for any other traveler not on the same reservation will still apply. For eligible changes, a flight fare increase or JetBlue Vacations package increase may apply, and for JetBlue Vacations, other Travel Supplier change or cancellation fees may still apply. For bookings made with an entity other than JetBlue, booking agent fees, other third party fees and/or JetBlue third-party booking change/cancel fees may still apply. The Mosaic member must pay all applicable fees and/or any increase in fare or package price at time of change or cancellation or when required by the party assessing the fee.

(e.) Mosaic offers additional points, benefits and perks. The primary cardmember will qualify for Mosaic after spending $50,000 in purchases less credits, returns and adjustments ("Net Purchases") (based on transaction date) made between January 1 and December 31 each calendar year.

(f.) Additionally, as another way to qualify for Mosaic, as a limited-time offer for 2021, the primary cardmember can also qualify for Mosaic after both spending $30,000 in Net Purchases (based on transaction date) and earning 4,000 Mosaic Qualifying points between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021. Purchases made through additional cards by authorized users on the Account will count toward your qualifying spend. Select offers/benefits may not be achievable based on the assigned credit line and ability to maintain that credit line.Please allow 4-6 weeks for Mosaic once you have qualified. Cardmembers who qualify for Mosaic will be eligible for the remainder of the current calendar year and the following calendar year. See here for full details on the Mosaic program.

(g.) Baggage: Weight and size limits and exceptions for itineraries including flights marketed or operated by other airlines apply. https://www.jetblue.com/at-the-airport/baggage-information

