JetBlue Inflight Crewmembers Approve Five-Year Agreement

JetBlue (JBLU) - Get JetBlue Airways Corporation Report with its inflight crewmembers, represented by the Transport Workers Union (TWU), today announced the ratification of a five-year contract.

"I appreciate the hard work and dedication of both the TWU and JetBlue negotiating teams in coming to an agreement that is fair for our inflight crewmembers and that allows JetBlue to continue to grow, compete and succeed," said Ed Baklor, head of customer care and programs for JetBlue. "Thank you to our entire inflight team for their continued professionalism throughout the negotiation process and every day."

About JetBlue

