JetBlue Flies West To Idaho With Only Nonstop Service Between Boise And The Northeast

JetBlue (JBLU) - Get Report today announced it has officially launched service at Boise Airport (BOI) in Idaho, with the airline's first flight departing New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) just after 4 o'clock this afternoon. New summer seasonal service operates four times weekly now through Labor Day with plans to resume flying in summer 2022.

"With new service in Boise we're once again diversifying the JetBlue route map, advancing our New York focus city strategy and growing our customer base by connecting more people to the places they want to go," said Andrea Lusso, vice president network planning, JetBlue. "Boise is one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S. and our new flights land at the perfect time to meet growing demand with the only nonstop service between Idaho's capital and the Northeast."

Boise becomes JetBlue's first destination in Idaho and the 31 st state served by the airline. Boise is a rare blend of urban and outdoors, active and relaxing, family-friendly and welcoming. It has unique sites and attractions, diverse cultural offerings and unlimited recreation, including close access to some of the country's most sought after white water rafting and skiing destinations. At the foot of the scenic Boise Front, Boise boasts several Fortune 500 companies with national and international headquarters or divisions, sprawling high-tech campuses and a major university with a distinctive blue football field. This city, with a river running through it, enjoys its easily accessible outdoors as much as its eclectic urban offerings.

"When you're in Boise, you'll have the opportunity to explore almost 200 miles of trails, all accessible within minutes of downtown, said Carrie Westergard, Executive Director, Boise Convention & Visitors Bureau. "Our walkable, welcoming downtown is an incredible jumping-off point for some of the West's best whitewater or other seasonal adventures, like our community-owned ski area just 16 miles up the road from your hotel room. Top that off with booming wine, craft beer and culinary industries and you've got a very busy and rewarding visit."

"Idaho is excited to welcome travelers from the Northeast to experience our culture, history and outdoors," said Diane Norton, Idaho Tourism Manager. "Boise is the perfect gateway for day trips or extended getaways."

JetBlue is now the only airline operating nonstop service between Boise and the Northeast. The route to New York City is the longest-range route operated from Boise Airport, which is a department of the City of Boise. Operations in its current location began in 1938 and a terminal expansion was completed in 2003. Today, the airport has two concourses, comprised of 23 gates, and hosts multiple restaurants and retail shops. This summer, an average of 83 daily flights depart the airport and in 2019, a record high of more than 4.1 million travelers passed through the airport.

"Our community is delighted to welcome JetBlue to the Boise Airport with their low-fares and award-winning service," said Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp. "This is a huge win for our customers who can now fly nonstop to New York City, spending more time in the Big Apple and less time getting there."

JetBlue operates Boise flights using its Airbus A320 aircraft offering the airline's award-winning service featuring the most legroom in coach (a); free Fly-Fi, the fastest broadband internet in the sky (b); complimentary and unlimited name-brand snacks and soft drinks; and free, live DIRECTV® programming at every seat.

JetBlue offers the most legroom in coach based on average fleet-wide seat pitch for U.S. airlines.

Fly-Fi and live television are available on all JetBlue-operated flights. On ViaSat-2 equipped aircraft, Fly-Fi will not be available on portions of some routes, and live television will not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area. On all other aircraft, Fly-Fi and live television will not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area.

