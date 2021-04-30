JetBlue Adds Peirce College To Its JetBlue Scholars Employer-Sponsored College Degree Program

JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) recently announced the latest update to its JetBlue Scholars employer-sponsored college degree program - a new partnership with Peirce College for crewmembers pursuing undergraduate degrees. Peirce College will begin admitting JetBlue Scholars candidates in June. Aligned with JetBlue's mission of inspiring humanity, the innovative model for the JetBlue Scholars program includes greater access and a lower-cost path to higher education.

The JetBlue Scholars program provides the airline's crewmembers with the flexibility to learn at their own pace and uses high-quality alternative college credit options including new technology-based learning platforms. Peirce College, based in Philadelphia, is dedicated to serving working adults in a convenient online format.

"JetBlue's internal development programs such as JetBlue Scholars help fuel our talent pipeline and have proven valuable for retention and diversity," said Mike Elliott, chief people officer, JetBlue. "It's critical that our partners share our views on high academic standards, and create supportive experiences for students. Our partnership with Peirce College will include access to their student advisement and financial aid resources early on in each Scholars' path. Aligned with our unique model, Peirce's student support teams are trained in alternative credit options and supporting the needs of continuing education students while in school, and helping them remain competitive within the workforce."

Peirce College was founded in 1865 with a mission to educate soldiers returning from the Civil War and now concentrates on adult-learners, flexibility, and academic excellence. Peirce is designated as a Minority Serving Institution (MSI), which focuses on addressing historic inequities in education, especially among minority populations. This mission is in line with JetBlue's reimagined diversity, equity and inclusion strategy.

"We are excited to help JetBlue crewmembers advance their education and achieve their goals through this new partnership," said Dr. Mary Ellen Caro, president & CEO of Peirce College "The JetBlue Scholars program leverages what makes Peirce unique - degree programs and student services designed for working adults that provide personal guidance and instruction, and the ability to earn credit for college-level knowledge students already possess. We are honored to be a part of this innovative program."

JetBlue Scholars goes beyond the traditional tuition reimbursement method. The program launched in 2016 offering the airline's crewmembers an opportunity to earn fully accredited undergraduate degrees, with JetBlue covering most of the cost. The undergraduate pathway provides a clearer path and converts aviation and military training and other professional certificates into college credit, helping reduce the time and cost for crewmembers to obtain their undergraduate degrees. The undergraduate pathway offers opportunities to earn degrees in business, aviation, liberal studies and information technology (IT).

A new pathway for crewmembers to earn master's degrees at discounted and affordable rates is also available.

JetBlue Scholars was developed in response to crewmember feedback and is just one way the airline is reaffirming its commitment to invest in its crewmembers. Since its launch five years ago, JetBlue has partnered with Thomas Edison State University (TESU) for undergraduate degrees. Moving forward, Peirce College and TESU will both be available as options for current and future JetBlue Scholars. The JetBlue Scholars team of Success Coaches will continue to ensure that all participants have the information they need to make informed choices when choosing a university that best suits their individual needs. To date, through the JetBlue Scholars program, 363 undergraduate degrees have been conferred and more than 700 crewmembers are currently enrolled and progressing towards their education goals.

JetBlue Scholars is one offering in JetBlue's suite of internal development programs including two new pathways focused on creating greater access to select careers. Equity and inclusion are core to JetBlue's internal development programs. The common thread is helping to remove barriers many candidates may face such as cost and accessibility, while increasing opportunities for career mobility.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America. For more information, visit jetblue.com.

About Peirce College

Established in 1865, Peirce College is Philadelphia's only institution of higher education dedicated exclusively to serving adults. A private, nonprofit college, Peirce is a pioneer in online education and a leader in the assessment of prior learning. Today, Peirce continues its tradition of serving the unique needs of working adults through stackable, career-focused programs at the undergraduate and graduate level that provide students with academic excellence, flexibility and personalized support. Learn more at www.peirce.edu.

