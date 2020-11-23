Jet's Pizza® Offers Cyber Weekend Deal

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet's Pizza® is offering a special Cyber Weekend Deal to help customers get through their holiday shopping this year. Black Friday through Cyber Monday, customers won't have to leave the house to get dinner on the table.

On Friday, November 27 through Monday, November 30, participating Jet's Pizza® locations nationwide will be offering 20% off menu-priced pizzas with the code, CYBER. This deal is available for pickup and delivery orders, online only.

"At Jet's, we love to find new and fun ways to offer our customers a great deal," says John Jetts, President of Jet's America, Inc. "We know this time of year; people are caught up in the hustle and bustle of the holidays and count on carry-out meals to help save time. We felt this was a great time to say thank you and Happy Holidays to all our customers!"

Jet's Pizza is known for its Detroit-style, deep-dish pizzas and fresh, high-quality ingredients. Every morning the dough is prepared by hand, premium mozzarella is grated, vegetables are hand-cut and Mama Jetts' sauce is made with fresh vine-ripened tomatoes mixed with Jet's proprietary spice and herb blend.

To order online or find a Jet's Pizza near you, visit www.jetspizza.com. Contactless delivery is available upon request and curbside pickup is available at participating locations.

About Jet's Pizza:

Jet's Pizza, based in Sterling Heights, Michigan, and was founded as Jetts Party Shoppe and Pizzeria in 1978 by brothers, John and Eugene Jetts. Jet's has now grown to more than 380 stores in 19 states.

