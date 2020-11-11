Jet Linx Selected As The Official Private Aviation Partner For The 2020 Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts In The Luxury Retailer's Iconic Christmas Book

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, the leading private jet management and jet card membership company in the United States, has been selected as the official private aviation partner for the 2020 Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts in its iconic Christmas Book. Jet Linx will provide private jet services through InCircle Concierge and Travel and Transport Inc. for five of the nine Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts that include a trip to New York for an Assouline-curated custom travel library, an immersive escape that explores the vineyards of California wine country with Montage Healdsburg, a true West Texas culinary and cowboy experience at Perini Ranch, a remote getaway to the Sheldon Chalet in Alaska's Denali National Park, and a holistic, yearlong wellness journey with Canyon Ranch. For each travel experience, customers and their guests will fly roundtrip on a luxury, large-cabin aircraft such as a Gulfstream IV or Challenger 604.

Recognized as the preeminent private aviation company, Jet Linx offers an elevated experience by taking a highly personalized approach to private jet travel and providing distinguished privacy, localized services and the highest standard of safety. Jet Linx also leads the industry in setting an unrivaled standard of service excellence, as demonstrated by its designation as the official private aviation company of Forbes Travel Guide and recognition as the sole aviation company to be trained in the global rating system's Five-Star service standards.

"It is an honor to be selected by Neiman Marcus as the official private aviation partner for Neiman Marcus' legendary Fantasy Gifts and Christmas Book," said Jamie Walker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jet Linx. "No business understands gifting like Neiman Marcus. Each of these gifts are perfect for individuals seeking amazing and incomparable experiences, and we are delighted to provide private air travel for the most discerning clientele in the world. We look forward to introducing individuals to the Jet Linx experience and helping create memories that will last a lifetime."

The Neiman Marcus 2020 Fantasy Gifts must be purchased by Jan. 29, 2021, for travel throughout the 2021 calendar year. With the purchase of each gift, a charitable donation will be made to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation, which supports Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

For more information, please visit www.NeimanMarcus.com/FantasyGifts.

About Jet Linx Aviation

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers two different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed jet card and private jet management program — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. In 2019, Jet Linx became the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star trained and accredited private aviation company in the world. In addition to establishing the independent global rating system's preeminent and unparalleled service standards for the in-flight experience, Jet Linx also collaborated with Forbes Travel Guide to develop their own customized, proprietary Jet Linx standards of service excellence. Jet Linx is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and has base locations in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website ( www.jetlinx.com ).

About Neiman Marcus

Neiman Marcus is a Dallas-based luxury retailer, providing customers access to exclusive and emerging brands, anticipatory service, and unique experiences since 1907. Each day, Neiman Marcus digitally connects with customers worldwide while delighting them with exceptional experiences across a physical 38-store presence in the U.S. From delectable dining and indulgent beauty services to bespoke experiences and exclusive products, there's something for everyone. Neiman Marcus is part of the Neiman Marcus Group, the premier destination for luxury fashion and goods, superior service, and an elevated retail experience for more than a century. Today, 9,000 associates contribute to the success of NMG's brands: Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Last Call, and Horchow. To keep up with the latest news and events happening at Neiman Marcus, visit www.neimanmarcus.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

