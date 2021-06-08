Jet Linx Hosts 5th Annual Safety Summit To Advance Industry Standards

OMAHA, Neb., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx , the only locally-focused, global private aviation company providing aircraft management, joint ownership and jet card membership services through its 20 private terminal locations in the U.S., today hosted its fifth annual Safety Summit for all of its 560 team members nationwide as part of the Company's continued dedication to delivering the highest standard of safety in the world for private aviation. For the fifth consecutive year, Jet Linx has voluntarily grounded its fleet of 120 aircraft to bring all of its employees together to discuss and advance new safety practices and standards for the Company and the private aviation industry.

Jet Linx voluntarily ceases flight operations to spotlight importance of "forward together" safety culture

"To truly advance new safety practices, it requires an all-Company, forward together approach. Without everyone participating and involved in the discussion, you're going to miss a perspective from the field that maybe crucial to the advancement of that next big thing that further mitigates risk for the operation," said Jamie Walker, President and CEO. "We are proud to implement Summit-driven initiatives and ideas that strengthen the safety of our operations."

"The impacts of the pandemic in 2020 served as an important reminder that safety is paramount and cannot be prioritized enough, and this has been the cornerstone of Jet Linx since 1999, for both their clients and team members," said Sheryl Clarke, Safety & Security Advisor to Jet Linx. "Jet Linx continues to be the only aircraft operator in the United States to cease its flight operations in order to advance safety standards, together as an entire team."

This year's summit, under the banner "Forward Together for a Safer Future," focused on safety risk management, fatigue and critical human factors, and safety performance indicators. The event featured special keynotes from William B. Johnson, PhD, Ret. Chief Scientific and Technical Advisor for Human Factors in Aircraft Maintenance Systems for the FAA; D Smith, Aviation Division Manager, U.S. DOT - Transportation Safety Institute; Roger Hood, Senior Air Safety Investigator, U.S. DOT - Transportation Safety Institute; and Sharon Grey, President and CEO, Grey Aviation Services.

"Our Safety Summit continues to shine a spotlight on the significance of proactively advancing safety culture and the value of investing in collaborative educational efforts that will better inform our decision making and create the safest flight experience possible. Each and every member of our team plays a critical role in developing practices that further our standards and the standards of the industry," said Walker.

The Company's ongoing dedication to safety also earned Jet Linx renewal of their accreditation as a WYVERN Wingman Certified Operator for the fourth consecutive certification cycle in 2020, among numerous other standing third-party accolades, including ARGUS (Aviation Research Group United States) Platinum Designation and the international IS-BAO (International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations) Stage 3 rating. Jet Linx also implemented additional advanced safety measures to its existing protocols throughout 2020 in response to the growing concerns due to the pandemic, including becoming the first aviation company to treat its fleet of aircraft and private terminals with the BIOPROTECTUs™ System from ViaClean Technologies, a revolutionary system that disinfects and provides long term antimicrobial protection for up to 90 days. Studies by two Centers of Excellence of the Global Virus Network (GVN) have proven the product's efficacy against SARS-COV-2 for more than six weeks.

About Jet Linx AviationJet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers three different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed jet card, joint ownership, and private jet management program — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. In 2019, Jet Linx became the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star trained and accredited private aviation company in the world. In addition to establishing the independent global rating system's preeminent and unparalleled service standards for the in-flight experience, Jet Linx also collaborated with Forbes Travel Guide to develop their own customized, proprietary Jet Linx standards of service excellence. Jet Linx is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and has base locations in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St. Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website ( www.jetlinx.com ).

