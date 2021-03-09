Jet Linx Appoints Luxury Hospitality Executive Christof Pignet As Vice President Of Client Experience

OMAHA, Neb., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, the leading private jet management and Jet Card membership company in the United States, has recruited Christof Pignet as Vice President of Client Experience and the newest member of the Jet Linx executive leadership team. Mr. Pignet brings to Jet Linx a wealth of knowledge in the ultra-luxury hospitality industry, with extensive background in the Five-Star service sector. He will be tasked to further architect and execute the Company's Five-Star service standards across the entire organization in order to foster a superior client experience. The announcement was made by Jamie Walker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jet Linx.

"Christof's impressive experience and accomplishments in the luxury hospitality industry are absolutely invaluable to the continued development of our standards of service excellence and enhancement of the Jet Linx experience for our clients," said Mr. Walker. "As the only private aviation company to be trained in Forbes Travel Guide's rigorous Five-Star standards, Christof's experience managing a Five-Star rated property is a welcome and complementary addition to our leadership team. We are excited to have such an esteemed professional at the helm of our client experience efforts and look forward to providing an unparalleled level of service and maximizing client satisfaction."

Said Mr. Pignet, "It is an exceptional honor and privilege to join the esteemed Jet Linx family. The age-old dream of aviation has come to life in an unprecedented way through the company's approach to the industry, its team and clients. I am incredibly excited to further contribute to the already sterling reputation at Jet Linx and assist in elevating the overall experience."

With over 20 years of experience, Mr. Pignet is a veteran in the ultra-luxury service sector with an unrivaled passion for hospitality and a unique talent for organization, attention to detail and genuine care and consideration for those around him. Prior to joining Jet Linx, Mr. Pignet served as the General Manager of the prestigious Acqualina Resort and Residences on the Beach in Sunny Isles, Florida. During his tenure, the Leading Hotels of the World-affiliated resort rose to a dual Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star award winner (eight consecutive years) along with remaining an AAA Five Diamond award winner (nine consecutive years) and capturing U.S. News' award for Best Beachfront Resort U.S. Continental for five years. He also served on the Executive Board of the Greater Miami Beach Hotel Association. Mr. Pignet previously held leadership roles at The Hay-Adams Hotel in Washington, D.C., the iconic property located across from the White House and known for hosting presidents, heads of states, foreign dignitaries and celebrities, as well as positions at multiple high-end properties throughout Europe.

Mr. Pignet's appointment follows the Company's recent expansion of its Elevated Lifestyle client benefits program, which welcomed 14 new partners in early 2021, including 11 new luxury hotels and resorts from around the world. Jet Linx remains committed to elevating the private jet travel experience and will continue pursuing its nationwide growth strategy throughout 2021 through new initiatives, acquisitions, partnerships and new markets.

About Jet Linx AviationJet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers two different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed jet card and private jet management program — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. In 2019, Jet Linx became the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star trained and accredited private aviation company in the world. In addition to establishing the independent global rating system's preeminent and unparalleled service standards for the in-flight experience, Jet Linx also collaborated with Forbes Travel Guide to develop their own customized, proprietary Jet Linx standards of service excellence. Jet Linx is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and has base locations in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website ( www.jetlinx.com).

