Jet It Partners With Be The Match® To Aid Life-Saving Transportation

GREENSBORO, N.C., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet It, a private aviation firm based in Greensboro, North Carolina, strives to transform the lives of owners and passengers by providing a significantly more accessible travel solution. Since 2018, they have raised over $575,000 for various children's philanthropies and want to expand their community outreach initiative by helping those battling blood cancers and blood disease, their families, and the volunteer marrow donors who give them hope. As they continue to uphold their core value of enhancing others' lives, Jet It is honored to announce our new partnership with the national nonprofit Be The Match®.

Jet It is well-positioned to play a vital role in aiding the Be The Match mission as their floating fleet can provide fully private travel for their patients at a moment's notice. Jet It's Carolina Core base location, is strategically located between Charlotte and the Research Triangle, providing easy access throughout the eastern coast of the country. Since April of 2020, Be The Match and their partners have assisted with 36 donated private flight segments for cell donors and couriers. Now Jet It and their owners will join this mission of giving the gift of life.

Every three minutes someone is diagnosed with a blood cancer. As the global leader in blood stem cell transplantation, Be The Match helps patients find their donor match—and delivers their cure from across the country or across the world. Since 70% of patients needing a transplant will not have a family member match, the Be The Match Registry® is often a cancer patient's last hope for a cure. After the donor's cells are collected, they are transported within 24-48 hours by a volunteer courier, via ground or air transportation, such as Jet It, to a patient's bedside - no matter where they are located.

Transplant timing is always critical, but the COVID-19 pandemic has created new challenges and costs for delivering cures. Patient families are navigating new financial obstacles getting to and through transplant, resulting in a 50% increase in Be The Match grants given in the past year. For donor and courier trips requiring air travel, over 90% of trips are being re-booked more than once, over 20 times in some cases, due to commercial flight availability. Despite these challenges, Be The Match donors continue to offer patients hope by saying 'Yes' when called.

During this uncertain time ,one thing is certain—patients still urgently need life-saving blood stem cell transplants. Distance should never prevent a patient from receiving the treatment they need. This partnership with Jet It will ensure that Be The Match can continue to deliver products to patients, even amidst travel restrictions, donor anxiety and a climate of uncertainty.

"We depend on help from partners who can connect us with private flight solutions in emergent situations when we are unable to utilize traditional transportation options," said Alex Zweig, General Aviation Flight Coordinator for Be The Match. "I am excited, honored and humbled to have Jet It as a new partner to help fill that need."

"We are in a position now with our Jet It fleet to assist individuals that need medical transport so they can provide their donations," said Dr. Akir Khan, Jet It Vice President of Strategy. "As a company focused on helping those in need, we strive to put others ahead of ourselves to close the gap, build community and ensure no one is left behind."

Jet It looks forward to providing an important lifeline to Be The Match patients as we continue to build community around the nation and the world.

About Be The MatchFor people with life-threatening blood cancers—like leukemia and lymphoma—or other diseases, a cure exists. Be The Match connects patients with their donor match for a life-saving marrow or umbilical cord blood transplant. People can contribute to the cure as a member of the Be The Match Registry®, financial contributor or volunteer. Be The Match provides patients and their families one-on-one support, education, and guidance before, during and after transplant.

Be The Match is operated by the National Marrow Donor Program® (NMDP), a nonprofit organization that matches patients with donors, educates health care professionals and conducts research through its research program, CIBMTR® (Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research®), so more lives can be saved. To learn more about the cure, visit BeTheMatch.org or call 1 (800) MARROW-2.

Jet It is an aviation company led by aviators. We combine a disruptive business model with the most innovative jet technology to deliver a Private, Fast, and Smart travel solution. Headquartered in Greensboro, NC and the largest buyer of HondaJets in America. Visit https://www.gojetit.com/ or call (914) 292-9888 to speak to an aviation expert.

