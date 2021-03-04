Jesus Quintero, CEO Of Marijuana Company Of America Inc., Discusses Potential Of Recent Developments In Audio Interview With SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, Texas, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. ("SCV") today announced the availability of a new interview with the Jesus Quintero, CEO of Marijuana Company of America Inc. ("MCOA" or the "Company") (OTC: MCOA), an innovative hemp corporation. The interview focusses on the buildout of the new eCommerce sales model, the rebranding initiative that will emphasize the Company's promotion of a healthy lifestyle, emphasizing mental and physical wellness, through its hempSMART™ CBD products, upcoming global expansion which is now bolstered with the signing of a non-exclusive logistics and distribution agreement with Fulfillment.com, an award-winning order fulfillment company serving high-volume national and global ecommerce brands, and more.

While updating investors on the recent moves and the goals for the Company in 2021, Quintero tells Smith, "We have made great strides towards reducing our overall debt and overhead. Our new eCommerce platform emphasizes a leaner model with larger margins. More than that, we are maturing as a Company. We want to enrich the lives of our customers and our shareholders. We want to build a community that holds everyone in high regard. The global pandemic has isolated people. However, through our updated and enhanced social platforms we are reaching to let everyone know that you are not alone, and we are in this together."

Quintero discusses how MCOA's share exchange program with Cannabis Global Inc. (OTC: CBGL) has strengthened both companies' balance sheets, as well as their ability to gain greater market traction and expand operations. That is just the beginning Quintero stresses, "It is more than just a share exchange. It is each company leveraging their core competencies to bring out the best for our shareholders. That is why I am so excited about the work we have launched with Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX), an innovative company aggregating investments in new technologies that promote environmental and social well-being, and the advancement of green energy solutions. We have strong synergies with ECOX and look forward to leveraging their recently acquired exclusive rights to a disruptive solution that holds the potential to upend traditional sourcing methods for extraction from medicinal plants and flowers for the holistic, cosmetics, and food markets."

Quintero concluded, "We continue to be very optimistic about a national cannabis market here in the U.S.A. As I have said before, we are committed to establishing ourselves as the premier source of quality in cannabis products, processes, distribution, and development."

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/march-interview-marijuana-company-of-america-mcoa/.

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA is an emerging industry leader with focus in product development and sales & marketing with its proprietary botanical ingredients legal hemp-based cannabidiol ("CBD") quality products under the brand name "hempSMART™". The Company's premium quality products are double lab tested for purity and potency and sold to wholesalers, distributors, via online e commerce consumer platform, and a proven network affiliate marketing program. The Company recently announced plans for international sales, production, and marketing expansion.

For more information, please visit: https://www.marijuanacompanyofamerica.com/

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", "intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

