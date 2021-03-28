Jesse James Achieves Life Long Goal Of Breaking 200mph In A Mile At The Texas Mile!

BEEVILLE, Texas, March 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jesse James of West Coast Choppers and Discovery Channel's Monster Garage achieved 207.9 MPH at The Texas Mile, Beeville, Texas, March 28, 2021 in his 1984 Dodge Rampage built on the new season of Monster Garage. Jesse has been trying to achieve this for 19-years. Congratulations! Watch the initial official video https://youtu.be/O113HIk9CQg. More videos and interviews to be posted soon. Stay tuned, like and subscribe to our YouTube Channel https://m.youtube.com/c/TheUSMileTopSpeedRacingEvents.

