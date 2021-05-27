Jerry Leigh Teams Up With NFL And NFLPA For Costume Product Line

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jerry Leigh of California Inc. celebrates today's real-life superheroes through a licensing deal with NFL Properties LLC (NFLP) and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), through its licensing and marketing division, NFL Players Inc. Brokered by Mix Licensing Group, Jerry Leigh will develop costume and role play items for adults, children, and their pets.

By combining the depth of the NFLPA roster and the power of the NFL teams, Jerry Leigh will develop innovative products including muscle tops, bottoms, sets, role play dresses, and role play accessories in men's, women's, youth, infant/toddler, and pet sizes. The product line will be available everywhere from NFL team stores to mass retailers just in time to celebrate the 2021 NFL season. For more information on Jerry Leigh, visit www.jerryleigh.com.

"The NFL is excited to welcome Jerry Leigh as a new licensee to help expand our reach into the costume and role-play aisle," said Nikki Pozzi, Director, Consumer Products, NFL. "NFL players are superheroes on and off the field, and this new costume product line will inspire fans to take their fandom to the next level as they transform into their favorite players."

Jerry Leigh's product line aims to usher in a new generation of fans who will get to emulate their favorite players such as Cam Jordan, Russell Wilson, Lamar Jackson, Larry Fitzgerald, Baker Mayfield, and Tua Tagovailoa among many others.

"There is no denying the power of the NFL and NFLPA, and the devotion of the fans should be captured far beyond the sports aisle. Our goal at Jerry Leigh is to redefine the family entertainment experience by engaging customers in meaningful ways with innovative products in new aisles, new segments, and new retail channels," Andrew Leigh, President of Jerry Leigh remarks.

"It's great to work with licensing partners like Jerry Leigh and create products featuring a variety of NFL players, whose personalities, performances and impact in their communities make them fan favorites and role models for kids," said Terése Whitehead, VP of Consumer Product & Strategy, NFL Players Inc. "This exciting new collection of player inspired costume apparel only strengthens those attributes and will appeal to the imagination of fans."

SOURCE Jerry Leigh of California, Inc.