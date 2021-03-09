Jericho Energy Ventures Announces Capella Partners As Company's Senior Technical Advisor

TULSA, Okla. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jericho Energy Ventures (TSXV: JEV; Frankfurt: JLM0; OTC: JROOF) ("Jericho" or "JEV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with Santa Barbara, CA-based Capella Partners to serve as its Senior Technical Advisor.

The relationship, headed up by Jourdan Urbach and Romi Kadri, will leverage Capella's collective skills and expertise in providing deep technical due diligence, IP development, industrialization, and commercialization related to Jericho's low-carbon investments.

"We are grateful for Capella's diverse background in providing support to deep-tech growth companies as we look to successfully scale up our capital intensive and technically challenging processes. With the Capella team comes decades of experience in venture investing, technical R&D, product development and new product introduction," Brian Williamson, CEO of JEV stated.

Meet JEV's New Senior Technical Advisors:

Jourdan Urbach

Jourdan advises clients on technically complex early-stage investments at Capella Partners and Brandt & Co. Most recently Jourdan was at McKinsey & Co., where he helped build their internal venture capital group in addition to serving Fortune 1000 clients. Jourdan was first tasked with improving the Firm's innovation pipeline, helping to shape, and run the New Ventures Competition. During that time, he also served as Product Manager or interim CTO for a portfolio of over 20 internal startups, called McKinsey Solutions.

Previously Jourdan co-founded Mass Lab, raising over $3M in funding from Mark Cuban, Social Starts, and other notable investors. Prior to Mass Lab, Jourdan built and led a 14-person skunkworks team as Director of R&D at Mimedia, and co-authored 3 US utility patents there. Before entering the business world, Jourdan was a neurogenomics researcher specializing in bioinformatics at Harvard Med and MIT's Broad Institute. Jourdan is chair emeritus of the New York board of the World Economic Forum Global Shapers and is a frequent writer on the topics of entrepreneurship and startup leadership. Jourdan graduated from Yale University with a B.S. in Complex Systems. Jourdan resides in Jackson, Wyoming and spends his free time flying planes, training Muay Thai & Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, and making the most of the beautiful Tetons.

Romi Kadri

Romi is the Managing Partner of Capella Partners - a venture finance firm that serves the strategic and technology investment interests of 65+ family offices, corporates and UHNWIs around the world. Through Capella, Romi has facilitated the investment of over $100M of capital into 17 ESG-oriented technology companies, which now have a collective valuation in excess of $8Billion. Romi is a Senior Advisor to Capella's portfolio company, TAE Technologies - the world's foremost developer of fusion energy - and serves on the boards of the Martin Trust Center for MIT Entrepreneurship, the MIT Enterprise Forum of the Central Coast, and Illinois-based TADA Cognitive Solutions.

He is a graduate of MIT's Mechanical Engineering program, where he was awarded the Patrick J McGovern Award for the "Advancement of Entrepreneurship Education at MIT" in recognition of his achievements in furthering MIT's ability to bring more of its problem-solving technologies to the world. In 2012 he developed and taught the entrepreneurship curriculum for the Singapore University of Technology and Design that continues to be in use today. Previously, he worked in manufacturing automation in the aerospace division of Rolls-Royce, where he was awarded the Incorporation of Hammermen Award for "Engineering Excellence" in recognition of the efficiencies achieved within Rolls-Royce's supply chain as a result of his work on automating a number of manufacturing and quality control processes. Romi has supported the development & exit of a series of companies in sports retail, aquaculture and technology, and has served as an A&R at Interscope Records under the music executive Neil Jacobson, and as a Venture Capital Associate at Alsop-Louie Partners.

Romi holds 40 granted patents for his inventions, and previously led Innovation at Sonos - which has developed over 1500 patents. He co-authored an Amazon-bestseller for McGraw-Hill's "Evil Genius" series of educational books, titled "DIY Drones for the Evil Genius." Romi serves as a volunteer mission pilot with the Civil Air Patrol and Angel Flight West, and in 2018, he was awarded the Banyan Tree Award for "exemplary contributions toward global economic prosperity, strategic innovation in global markets, cross-cultural collaboration and international goodwill."

JEV is also pleased to announce that it has engaged Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid") to provide marketing services to the Company. Hybrid has been retained to expand market and brand awareness for JEV and to broaden the Company's reach within the investment community. Hybrid has been engaged by JEV for an initial period of six months and will be paid a monthly fee of CAD$15,000 plus applicable taxes.

JEV has also engaged Winning Media ("WM") to provide strategic digital media services, marketing, and data analytics services (the "Services"). The Company has agreed to pay USD$150,000 in consideration for the Services to be provided for a 1-month term and is renewable at the Company's option.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures ( https://jerichoenergyventures.com) is focused on advancing the low-carbon energy transition with investments in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture and new energy systems.

