Jeremy Payne Joins Canalyst To Lead Fundamental Data Products

New Chief Product Officer to expand model and as-reported data offerings VANCOUVER, BC, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canalyst , the leading independent provider of fundamental data and models to institutional investors, announced today that Jeremy...

New Chief Product Officer to expand model and as-reported data offerings

VANCOUVER, BC, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canalyst , the leading independent provider of fundamental data and models to institutional investors, announced today that Jeremy Payne has joined as Chief Product Officer, signaling expansion of the fast-growing fintech's data products.

Jeremy brings to Canalyst over two decades of highly specialized experience in the data and analytics domain, having held senior product roles at Capital IQ, where he led data operations and product strategy during the time the company grew from $3 million in ARR to over $300 million; iLevel Solutions, a Blackstone LP spin-off; and most recently Bloomberg LP as that firm's Global Head of Foundational Data.

"Jeremy is one of the most successful product leaders in the fundamental data and analytics field, with a clear talent for solving the nuanced problems institutional investment teams face," says Damir Hot, co-founder and CEO of Canalyst. "It's very exciting watching Jeremy synthesize his vision for Canalyst's product offering, combining our unique capabilities and market position with his wealth of insights from the most notable software and data providers in financial services."

There is huge market opportunity in finally solving as-reported actuals in the data space. Despite decades of attempts by newcomers and incumbents, accessing reliable, well structured public company fundamentals remains a frustrating pain point for investors. Canalyst's exceptionally high quality data is structured to allow for more teams within a firm to access, manipulate, and analyze rich financials, both on a single company basis, and across names.

"Since 2003, I've had a front row seat in the evolution of front-office workflow and my teams have played key roles in the integration of data into those evolving processes," says Jeremy Payne, Chief Product Officer at Canalyst. "There hasn't been a truly new fundamentals product in over 15 years, and Canalyst is uniquely poised to deliver one that finally addresses how modern investment research is performed."

Conceived in 2015 by a former buyside analyst and portfolio manager, Canalyst's 150+ employees serve 400+ investment firms, including many of the world's largest and most sophisticated asset managers, hedge funds, and family offices.

About CanalystCanalyst is the leading independent provider of fundamental models and data to institutional investors. Canalyst's products enable investors to implement new efficiency tools into their workflow and uncover more, higher-conviction investment opportunities by quickly ramping up and expanding coverage based on the robustness and breadth of our platform. The Canalyst platform provides instant access to the cleanest, richest, best structured fundamental data available today via a database of complete, company-specific forecast models on 4,000+ global securities. Visit www.canalyst.com to learn more or start a trial .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeremy-payne-joins-canalyst-to-lead-fundamental-data-products-301278568.html

SOURCE Canalyst