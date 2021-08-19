Jeremy McFadden Joins Canary Speech As CFO

Leader in speech and language industry makes strategic hire of accomplished finance expert with a proven track record in the healthcare sector

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canary Speech announced Aug. 19 that Jeremy McFadden has agreed to join the company as CFO. McFadden will report directly to Henry O'Connell, CEO for Canary Speech.

McFadden most notably completed a successful exit of Acessa Health Inc. to Hologic Inc., the largest women's health medical technology company in the world, with an $80 million upfront purchase and on-going earn-out opportunities for shareholders. As CFO of Acessa Health, McFadden successfully led the business through an FDA approval and launched a new generation technology over the span of 12 months.

McFadden received a master's degree of science in financial accounting from Brigham Young University and a bachelor's degree of science in financial accounting. McFadden's business experience in the healthcare industry and financial background are both timely and beneficial to Canary.

"Jeremy will become an immediate contributor to the company with his extensive experience in the medical market space and his background in finance, specifically his experience managing startup companies through acquisition. Jeremy will play an important role as a member of Canary's executive team," stated Henry O'Connell, founder and CEO of Canary Speech.

McFadden has excelled professionally in the healthcare space, having spent the last six years as CFO of two medical technology start-up companies, and 12 years at Philips Healthcare where he accepted expanding roles and responsibilities as a leader in the finance function.

In joining Canary Speech, Jeremy McFadden comments, "I am passionate about bringing innovative medical technologies to clinicians and individuals that provide them the very best options for their healthcare needs. As a leader in the speech-as-biomarker space in the healthcare industry, Canary Speech is uniquely positioned to identify human conditions sooner and less invasive than traditional clinical assessments. I'm thrilled to join the exceptional team at Canary Speech. "

ABOUT CANARY SPEECHCanary Speech is the global leader in the speech digital biomarker industry by achieving real time vocal analysis on as little as 40 seconds of speech using smart devices. The Utah-based company enhances patient care and outcomes by improving quality of care and quality of life with its patented AI speech technology. Canary Speech technology also provides the opportunity to enhance telemedicine and remote medical services. For more information, visit www.canaryspeech.com.

