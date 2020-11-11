Jensen Partners Recognized As Best Recruiter In US And Europe, Sweeping Alt Credit Services Awards In 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jensen Partners, an executive search and corporate advisory firm for the alternative investment management industry, today announced it was named overall "Best Recruiter" for the second consecutive year at the Alt...

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jensen Partners, an executive search and corporate advisory firm for the alternative investment management industry, today announced it was named overall "Best Recruiter" for the second consecutive year at the Alt Credit European Services Awards 2020 and fifth straight year at the Alt Credit US Services Awards.

The Alt Credit US Awards 2020 celebrates the best in class across a broad spectrum of credit fund activity for both fund managers and service providers. US Winners were announced at a virtual ceremony conducted on October 21 in conjunction with the US Virtual Summit.

The Alt Credit European Services Awards honor those service providers "outperforming their peers and leading the way within the European credit fund industry." Judging was conducted by leading institutional and private investors as well as investment consultants. Winners were announced at a ceremony conducted virtually on October 23 rd.

"Winning these awards solidifies our firm's deep commitment to private credit as a strategy and reinforces our global capabilities in meeting the human capital needs of clients across the alternatives space," said Sasha Jensen, Founder and CEO of Jensen Partners. "We are excited to build out our private credit investment practice which will mirror the standards of excellence we have created for distribution executive search."

Ms. Jensen, continued, "We are active in speaking to founders and executives of alternative investment firms and sharing diversity analytics insights to create talent pipelines, enhance the inclusivity in the work force and retain diverse candidates."

Jensen Partners specializes in the sourcing and placement of capital raising and investment professionals for the alternative investment industry by leveraging its extensive investor relationships as well as its proprietary market mapping and big data recruitment model. Jensen Partners' model is based on the firm's global database of more than 22,000 global alternative capital raisers, which includes professionals from private equity firms, private credit firms, real estate investment firms, real asset investors, infrastructure investors and hedge funds.

Since 2014, Jensen Partners has tracked more than 12,000 marketing moves across the alternative investment industry. In 2016, Jensen Partners began publishing a quarterly newsletter that highlights key trends and capital raising hiring activity across the alternative investment industry. In 2017, Jensen Partners began tracking the diversity of marketing talent to better meet the demand for diverse hires, and in 2020 the firm will begin tracking the movement of marketers specializing in ESG and impact investing. Jensen Partners makes this innovative data and insights about trends in the alternative investment industry available exclusively in its quarterly newsletter.

In addition to the annual Alt Credit US and European Awards, Jensen Partners was the recipient of awards for its executive search and recruiting work from industry trade publications HFMWeek, Private Equity Wire and The Drawdown for the firms' expertise in private equity, private credit and hedge funds, respectively.

About Jensen Partners

Jensen Partners is a global advisory, corporate development and executive search firm that leverages its extensive relationships in the investor and alternative asset management community to source and recruit leading capital-raising and investment candidates. The firm takes a data-driven approach, combining quantitative and qualitative insights to source and place the ideal human capital. In addition to executive search, Jensen Partners offers LP/GP referencing, proprietary 360° Investor Referencing™ methodology, and compensation benchmarking and analysis. To learn more, please visit www.jensen-partners.com.

