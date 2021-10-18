Jensen Partners Appoints Sophie Norris As Head Of Asia

NEW YORK and HONG KONG, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jensen Partners, a women-owned executive search and corporate advisory firm for the alternative investment management industry, today announced the appointment of Sophie Norris as Managing Director, Head of Asia. Norris will bolster Jensen Partners' capabilities and global footprint to meet the growing demand for alternatives talent in Asia.

"Sophie brings the experience and specialized knowledge needed to buildout teams and platforms across alternative asset strategies," said Sasha Jensen, founder and CEO of Jensen Partners. "Her role will support the firm's global client base with regional insights and candidate access in the rapidly growing Asian market."

Norris' appointment signifies Jensen Partners' commitment to servicing clients on the ground in Asia and positions the firm as a truly global human capital advisor with offices in North America, Europe and Asia. As demand for alternatives talent in Asia continues to increase, Jensen Partners is uniquely positioned to solve human capital needs at a global scale.

Norris has more than 25 years of experience in the alternative asset and financial services industry in the Asia Pacific region. She joins Jensen from a leading trade finance platform based in Hong Kong. Prior to that, Norris worked at executive search firms such as Wellesleys, Eban and The Consulting Group, specializing in the origination and placement of buy side and sell side derivatives professionals. Over the course of her career, she has also led business development mandates for UK financial services companies establishing an initial presence in Asia.

"Jensen's data-driven approach and deep industry connections put them ahead of the competition. Sasha Jensen has been a true innovator in recruiting and I am excited to leverage my skills alongside her and the Jensen Partners team," said Norris. "As demand for alternatives talent in Asia continues to increase, Jensen Partner's institutional knowledge and industry relationships will be a valuable resource for asset managers seeking to build teams and retain talent."

Norris' institutional knowledge will be leveraged to enhance Jensen Partner's proprietary competitor intelligence market mapping across distribution and investment platforms. Jensen Partners uses organagram mapping to track each individual -- from analyst to CEO -- on every major platform globally. This detailed tracking enables Jensen Partners to identify key human capital trends and build candidate pipelines across North America, Europe and Asia, as well as benchmark firms against their peers in terms of retention, diversity and attrition.

The launch of an on-the-ground presence in Asian will significantly enhance Jensen Partners' candidate referencing capabilities and expand the knowledge base of candidates across the region. In addition to building robust, global candidate pipelines, these rich human capital insights power DiversityMetrics™, Jensen Partners' high-tech, high-touch enterprise software platform that combines customizable data visualization tools with verified demographic data on more than 25,000 investment and distribution professionals, including 8,000 who identify as having a diverse background.

The DiversityMetrics™ platform allows alternative asset managers to quantify and qualify the intersectionality of race, class and gender across their workforce, and make data-driven decisions about diversity, equity and inclusion best practices. Jensen Partners' data investigation team routinely communicates with professionals at over 700 asset management firms, which allows Jensen Partners to continuously measure promotion rates of underrepresented groups, calculate representation at each level of seniority, and identify hiring trends related to candidate gender and ethnicity.

About Jensen PartnersJensen Partners is a global advisory, corporate development and executive search firm that leverages its extensive relationships in the investor and alternative asset management community to source and recruit leading capital-raising and investment candidates. The firm takes a data-driven approach, combining quantitative and qualitative insights to source and place the ideal human capital. In addition to executive search, Jensen Partners offers LP/GP referencing, proprietary 360° Investor Referencing™ methodology, DiversityMetrics™ and compensation benchmarking and analysis. To learn more, please visit www.jensen-partners.com.

To sign up for Jensen Partners' newsletter, please visit: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/tbmquk0.

Media Contact: Alex Nye(814) 671-7497 anye@prosek.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jensen-partners-appoints-sophie-norris-as-head-of-asia-301402244.html

SOURCE Jensen Partners