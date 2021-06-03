Jennifer Olsen named Chief Marketing Officer of Caleres (Photo: Business Wire)

Jennifer "Jenny" Olsen has been named Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for Caleres (CAL) - Get Report, it was announced today by Diane Sullivan, Chairman and CEO of Caleres. Olsen, who will begin on June 28, will oversee all brand marketing for Caleres including consumer analytics, media and creative.

"Jenny will serve as a key member of the Caleres leadership team. Her expertise will be instrumental in leading the marketing efforts across our entire Caleres portfolio to drive revenue and build our brands," said Sullivan. "Her strong marketing, consumer research and digital background align perfectly with our strategic priorities, including strengthening the power and broadening the reach of our brands and products and accelerating digital growth with stronger consumer connections. I'm confident that Jenny, in combination with the teams already in place, will be the key that will unlock the potential to grow the customer base across our portfolio."

Olsen was most recently the CMO of UNTUCKit, where she led the marketing and creative teams and played a significant role in the brand's growth over the last several years. Prior to that, she served as Vice President of Media Marketing for Yahoo!. She built her fashion and retail expertise as CMO of StitchFix and Crate & Barrel, and spent time at Gap, Inc., as Vice President of their ecommerce start-up Piperlime. Olsen holds a bachelor's degree from Colgate and her master's degree in marketing and strategy from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

"I first encountered Caleres nearly 15 years ago when we were getting Piperlime up and running. I was impressed then, and the company has evolved to an incredible platform on which to create and grow brands that customers know, love and trust," said Olsen. "I've always loved and respected the Caleres brands and see so much potential. The strength I can bring to the table is that strong, disruptive direct-to-consumer background. I can use that muscle to help power the brands for greater success."

