Jennifer LoBianco Named Senior Vice President Of Marketing For Best Life Brands

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Life Brands, LLC ("Best Life Brands") today announced the addition of Jennifer LoBianco as senior vice president of marketing. LoBianco will lead the Best Life Brands marketing team to support the growth of the company's senior care brands as well as future acquisitions.

"Jennifer comes to us with an extensive background in marketing and franchising," said J.J. Sorrenti, CEO of Best Life Brands. "She has successfully led brands across a variety of industries and is well-versed in driving marketing strategies, innovative campaigns, developing teams that impact results and engaging franchisees. With her background and leadership and our desire to continue to grow our portfolio of brands, it's an ideal fit."

Prior to joining Best Life Brands, LoBianco served in several executive roles, including chief marketing officer for Huntington Learning Center, a national education franchise, where she directed brand, franchise development and franchisee marketing programs. Before that, she was the chief marketing officer for American Financial Resources and VP client strategy for a franchise focused marketing firm.

"I'm honored to be part of Best Life Brands and have a deep appreciation for their mission to serve seniors and their families on the continuum of care," LoBianco said. "Joining a multi-brand franchise company that continues to evolve is exciting and I look forward to creating new opportunities to expand our offerings, position each brand, increase demand, and engage customers."

To learn more about Best Life Brands, visit www.bestlifebrands.com .

About Best Life Brands, LLCBased in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., Best Life Brands, LLC is a holding company that includes ComForCare and At Your Side , premier franchised providers of home care; CarePatrol , the nation's largest franchised senior placement organization; Blue Moon Estate Sales , the leading estate sale franchise in the U.S., and PROHealth Home Care, dedicated to providing superior in-home nursing, therapy, and home care services, which together include more than 400 franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada. With a private equity investment from The Riverside Company, Best Life Brands is a platform of award-winning complementary businesses that serve people along the continuum of care.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jennifer-lobianco-named-senior-vice-president-of-marketing-for-best-life-brands-301313822.html

SOURCE Best Life Brands