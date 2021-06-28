John Marshall Bank is pleased to announce Jennifer Ferrara as their new Business Development Officer in the Alexandria region.

John Marshall Bank is pleased to announce Jennifer Ferrara as their new Business Development Officer in the Alexandria region.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005583/en/

Jennifer Ferrara, Business Development Officer - Alexandria (Photo: Business Wire)

Jennifer's banking career spans over 30 years serving Alexandria. Most recently, Jennifer was the Vice President, Business Banking Relationship Manager at M&T. As VP, Jennifer was a top regional performer who supported the merchant and treasury services needs of her clients as well as provided specialized expertise for nonprofits, associations, and community organizations. Prior to joining M&T, she spent 29 years at BB&T in roles of increasing responsibility.

She is a graduate of Marymount University with a BA in Business Administration. Additionally, she graduated top of her class with honors from the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management.

Jennifer is an active fixture in the Alexandria community. She is a founding leader of the Alexandria Business Advisory Board who has served on the Board of Directors for the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce for six years, the Board of Directors for the Alexandria YMCA for six years and the Alexandria City Public School Advisory Board.

About John Marshall Bank:

Headquartered in Reston, VA, John Marshall Bank is one of the largest community banks in the region with eight full-service branches located in Alexandria, Arlington, Loudoun, Prince William, Reston, Rockville, Tysons, and Washington, D.C. and one loan production office in Arlington, Virginia. The Bank is dedicated to providing exceptional value, personalized service and convenience to local businesses and professionals in the Washington DC Metro area. JMB offers a comprehensive line of sophisticated banking products and services that rival those of the largest banks along with experienced staff to help achieve customers' financial goals. Dedicated Relationship Managers serve as direct points-of-contact, providing subject matter expertise in a variety of niche industries including Charter and Private Schools, Government Contractors, Health Services, Nonprofits and Associations, Professional Services, Property Management Companies, and Title Companies. Learn more at www.johnmarshallbank.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005583/en/