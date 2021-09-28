Jennifer Byrne Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

NEW EGYPT, N.J., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Byrne is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Life Coach for her exceptional practice in the Life Coaching field and in acknowledgment of her work at her private company, Jennifer Byrne Coaching.

Jennifer Byrne loves to work with people in order to find what energizes them and motivates them to achieve their dreams. In her work as a Life and Purpose Coach, she helps her clients determine and reach their health, fitness, and emotional goals.

Ms. Byrne began Jennifer Byrne Coaching in 2020, and has over 15 years of experience and wisdom to share with her clients. Working with her clients over six weeks or several months, she helps them determine the causes of unhappiness in their lives and work towards a brighter future. She says she helps "modern day SUPERWOMEN who are professional multitaskers with lots of to-do lists, but need help and encouragement making their own health and wellbeing a priority." She works with clients who feel overworked, underappreciated, neglected, are suffering mentally, emotionally, and physically. Many of her clients know what needs to change, but need motivation and a friendly guide to show them the way, and Ms. Byrne is right there beside them to create an authentic deep health approach to wellbeing.

Coaching is very personal to Ms. Byrne: she uses her personal life experiences, along with her knowledge as a qualified personal trainer and nutrition coach, to let her clients know that they are not alone. Ms. Byrne recognizes that the clients who do best in her program are serious about making lasting health changes, and are willing to invest in themselves over the course of at least six weeks. She is confident in practicing what she preaches, and offers a money-back guarantee for her services.

Her current programs include the "DIY Kit" and the "Group Program." Ms. Byrne offers an approach through six learning modules over a six week period: 1 - Deep Health, 2 - Mindset, 3 - Emotions, 4 - Appreciate Your Body, 5 - Shifting From the Diet Mindset, and 6 - Creating Change. Her clients will learn to abandon self-sabotaging behaviors, nurture positive thoughts, and create lasting habits for change. Ms. Byrne helps them reshape the way they eat, and control internal and external triggers that influence each person's behaviors.

Ms. Byrne's approach to wellness comes from her own struggles along her journey. After escaping from an abusive relationship, she used alcohol and cocaine to cope with her emotions. Using a deep health approach learned from her years in the health and wellness industry, and inspired by her own experiences, she overcame these challenges and wanted to help others. Ms. Byrne leads by example. She encourages all her clients to love themselves from the inside out.

She is an Amazon and Irish Times best-selling author, collaborating with Donna Kennedy to write the bestselling book, "We Summit Together." Ms. Byrne wrote a chapter entitled, "Claiming Back Your Power."

