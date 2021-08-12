Jenna Ellis (Photo: Business Wire)

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that the Salem Podcast Network ("SPN") is adding former Trump Campaign Attorney Jenna Ellis to the lineup beginning September 13th.

Jenna Ellis is a constitutional law attorney and served as the senior legal adviser to the Trump 2020 Campaign, a Trump Advisory Board Member, and personal counsel to President Donald J. Trump. She is the Chairwoman of the Election Integrity Alliance, Special Counsel for the Thomas More Society, and a Newsmax contributor. She is also the author of "The Legal Basis for a Moral Constitution."

A Colorado native and evangelical Christian, she previously taught the legal studies program and founded the award-winning moot court program as a professor at Colorado Christian University. Ms. Ellis holds a B.A. in technical journalism from Colorado State University and a J.D. from the University of Richmond T.C. Williams School of Law.

"At SPN we like to find podcasters like Jenna who want to change the world for good. With her strong Christian faith, combined with a rock solid legal mind, she brings something unique and special to our network," said Salem Senior Vice President of Spoken Word, Phil Boyce. "Like all of our podcasters, you learn something every day from Jenna, and we can't wait to get her started."

"I am so excited to join the Salem Podcast Network Family and add to their incredible lineup of voices for biblical truth and conservative policy," said Jenna. "I get questions daily from concerned citizens all over the country on various issues, and this podcast will focus on my answers and analysis of cultural and legal issues and how to think through them from a Christian, conservative, and constitutional framework," Jenna concluded.

The Salem Podcast Network launched in January with Charlie Kirk and Dinesh D'Souza. SPN has since added Todd Starnes and Trish Regan, in addition to the Salem Radio Network hosts who have daily podcasts on www.SalemPodcastNetwork.com. SPN is already ranked #12 on the Triton Digital national podcast network rankings, doing 12-13 million downloads per month.

