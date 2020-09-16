Jeneen Minter Appointed Chief Financial & Analytics Officer Of Material Bank

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Material Bank, the technology and logistics company revolutionizing the $140 billion architecture and design materials industry, today announced the appointment of Jeneen Minter as Chief Financial & Analytics...

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Material Bank, the technology and logistics company revolutionizing the $140 billion architecture and design materials industry, today announced the appointment of Jeneen Minter as Chief Financial & Analytics Officer.

Minter comes to Material Bank with broad experience in strategic and operational planning from fast growing startups to large public companies, across industries. She also brings an expertise in analytics, enterprise resource technology, investor relations, accounting, administration, and governance, along with a deep appreciation for Material Bank and its unique position driving the transformation of the material sampling process.

As Chief Financial & Analytics Officer of Material Bank, Minter will lead the finance, accounting, and analytics functions of the game-changing search and sampling platform. "I am thrilled to welcome Jeneen to Material Bank where her extensive experience in leading the financial operations of innovative businesses will make an immediate impact in supporting our aggressive growth strategies," said Adam Sandow, Founder and CEO of Material Bank. "I am particularly impressed with Jeneen's ability to lead the financial function of complex, industry-disrupting businesses."

Most recently Head of Finance for Allbirds, global creator and retailer of sustainably sourced shoes, Minter was responsible for building the company's accounting, finance, ERP and analytics teams, processes, and systems to support high growth and complexity expansion. Prior to Allbirds, Minter held various positions of increasing responsibility in finance at luxury women's fashion e-commerce retailer Revolve; business incubator ROCeteer; e-commerce company, Zappos; and Coors Brewing Company.

Material Bank is the world's largest material marketplace of its kind. It simplifies the complex process of material search and sampling by enabling architects, designers, and corporate buyers to search hundreds of thousands of materials such as paint, flooring, and textiles across hundreds of vendors. Material Bank's powerful database is combined with its propriety robotic distribution facility, allowing users to order samples until midnight (ET) to be delivered free of charge anywhere in the US, in one box, by 10:30 AM the next morning. Material Bank also significantly improves the sustainability of the design industry by reducing the number of inbound packages to firms by over 70%.

"I'm excited to join the Material Bank team," said Minter. "I look forward to working with everyone to continue building this important, ground-breaking, platform's momentum."

Minter assumed the Chief Financial & Analytics Officer role September 14, 2020.

About Material Bank

Material Bank was founded by visionary entrepreneur, Adam Sandow, in 2019 with the goal of creating the most user-friendly and sustainable sampling system for designers and architects in the United States and Canada. With thousands of materials from hundreds of brands, Material Bank offers an incredible search engine, the ability to find and request samples with endless categorizations from color to performance and design to technical attributes. Material Bank is found in an 80,000-square-foot, robot-operated, state-of-the-art warehouse. Right in Memphis Tennessee, they are partnered with FedEx Express's world hub to execute proper overnight shipping for every order, being delivered by 10:30 a.m. the next day.

