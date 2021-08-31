JEGI CLARITY Has Advised LOGICFORCE On Their Sale To Frontline Managed Services, A Portfolio Company Of BV Investment Partners

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LOGICFORCE, advised by JEGI CLARITY, has been sold to Frontline Managed Services, a portfolio company of BV Investment Partners. This is the fourth legal technology and services transaction JEGI CLARITY has advised in the past year.

Founded in 1995, LOGICFORCE is a legal IT consulting organization with over 23 years of experience representing hundreds of middle market and large law firms across the country. LOGICFORCE helps law firms improve their internal operations and increase profitability through the strategic application of technology including: IT optimization, eDiscovery, document review, cyber security and digital forensics.

Through this acquisition, Frontline Managed Services adds over 100 new law firm clients ranging from the middle market to large, global firms to its existing client base, which includes more than 40% of the AmLaw 200 and hundreds of mid-size firms. The acquisition brings LOGICFORCE's proprietary Synthesis E-IT Secure ® (SEITS) service, a comprehensive assessment of law firm technology and business goals that results in an actionable blueprint for increased profitability, to the Frontline Managed Services platform. As part of Frontline, LOGICFORCE will have the benefit of the additional support, scale and management afforded by joining the global provider. Clients will also benefit from the opportunity to leverage the full-service managed services platform offered by Frontline Managed Services' "Office in a Box" approach to synergistic law firm operations. This includes its Administrative, Financial and IT Managed Services lines.

About JEGI CLARITY JEGI CLARITY is a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the media, marketing, information and technology industries. With a global reach from New York, London, Boston, Sydney and San Francisco, we have closed more than 800 transactions during our 30+ year history. For more information, visit www.jegiclarity.com.

Contact: Kelsey Kovachik, Marketing Director+1 212 754 0710 | kkovachik@jegiclarity-us.com | www.jegiclarity.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jegi-clarity-has-advised-logicforce-on-their-sale-to-frontline-managed-services-a-portfolio-company-of-bv-investment-partners-301366540.html

SOURCE JEGI CLARITY