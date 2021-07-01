Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., ( OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has appointed Jeffrey Slotnick CPP, PSP as Chairman of the company's Board of Advisors. The announcement came Wednesday afternoon at the close of RAD's first annual RADCON conference at the company's new manufacturing facility REX (RAD Excellence Center) in the metro Detroit area.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005316/en/

Jeffrey Slotnick, newly appointed RAD Board of Advisors Chairman along with Mark Folmer and RAD CEO Steve Reinharz (Photo: Business Wire)

Slotnick is an internationally recognized Enterprise Security Risk Consultant with nearly 30 years of experience, peer recognized as a "Thought Leader" and a "Critical Architect in homeland security". As an ISO credentialed Lead Auditor, Slotnick is responsible for the some of the latest advancements in All Hazards Disaster Resilience, Organizational Resilience Management, ISO/ANSI Standards Development, Resiliency Information Management Processes, and Enterprise Security Risk Management. Mr. Slotnick is focused on the professional development and training of security, law enforcement, and military personnel, the provision of exceptional security services, protective services, and all facets of Enterprise Security Risk Management including risk, vulnerability, and threat assessments, Emergency Response Planning, Business Continuity Planning, and Physical Security System Master Planning, Design and Integration

"We're very pleased that Jeff has stepped into the role of Chairman of our Board of Directors," said Steve Reinharz, founder and CEO of RAD. "Jeff's vision and leadership is exactly what we need as RAD enters this new phase of market penetration," Reinharz added.

The company's Board of Advisors consists of a diverse group of security, law enforcement and technology experts that contribute to the company's direction in a multitude of ways. "RAD's BoA is such a great group of industry leaders, it's a dream team of thought, vision and execution," Reinharz added.

"I'd like to thank Steve and the entire team at RAD for giving me the opportunity to step in and lead this impressive group of advisors as we help steer the direction of the company as it roars into the future," proclaimed Slotnick.

Follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz for future RAD-G and AITX updates.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, to meet business and financial goals including projections and forecasts, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX's RAD and RAD-M companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai and www.roboticassistancedevices.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005316/en/