Jeffrey Levy Joins Starwood Energy As Deputy General Counsel And Managing Director

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Energy Group Global, LLC ("Starwood Energy"), a leading private investment firm focused on energy infrastructure, announced today that Jeffrey Levy has joined the firm as Deputy General Counsel and Managing Director.

"I am pleased to welcome Mr. Levy to our organization," said Himanshu Saxena, CEO of Starwood Energy. "Mr. Levy's extensive background and expertise in representing high-growth energy infrastructure organizations throughout North America is a great match for Starwood Energy. Mr. Levy also brings a wealth of experience as a hands-on General Counsel, having efficiently managed the legal function and supported growing project portfolios in his prior positions. We look forward to his many contributions to Starwood Energy."

Mr. Levy has more than 20 years of legal experience, primarily in the energy and power industries, and has led the development, financing, construction, operation and transfer of power-generating facilities and other infrastructure projects. Most recently, Mr. Levy served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Atlantic Power Corporation, where he was responsible for all of Atlantic's legal affairs and provided strategic counsel on a broad range of legal, business and operational matters for the company and its board of directors. Prior to that, Mr. Levy held in-house counsel positions at First Wind Energy, LLC and Ameresco, Inc.

About Starwood Energy Group Global, LLC

Starwood Energy Group is a private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, CT that specializes in energy infrastructure investments. Through its existing general opportunity funds and affiliated investment vehicles, Starwood Energy manages total equity commitments of approximately $3 billion and has executed transactions totaling more than $8 billion in enterprise value. For more information, please visit www.starwoodenergygroup.com.

