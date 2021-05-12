Jeffrey DeBellis Joins Riverside Oral Surgery As COO

RIVER EDGE, N.J., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Oral Surgery, the Official Oral Surgeons of the NJ Devils, announces the hiring of Jeffrey DeBellis as their new Chief Operating Officer, effective April 13th. Jeff brings 24 years of experience in healthcare to the role, and will be working directly with Riverside's founder, managing partner, and Instagram's BloodyToothGuy, Dr. Jason M. Auerbach, as well as Riverside's medical director, Dr. Sung Hee Cho, surgeons, and senior leadership team. Riverside now has locations in River Edge, Westwood, Englewood, Livingston, Chatham, and Edison.

Jeff comes to Riverside Oral Surgery most recently from Professional Physical Therapy where he held the position of Partner & Vice President of New Jersey Clinical Operations. In this role, Jeff was responsible for day-to-day management of sixty of Professional's 200 out-patient clinics, worked directly with a 12-person regional management team across all organizational functions, and execution of the company's growth strategy.

"I am thrilled to have been provided the opportunity to join the exceptional team of surgeons, managers, and support staff here at Riverside Oral Surgery as COO. Riverside has a rich history of superior clinical outcomes, unrivaled patient experience, and an amazing team-oriented culture. I look forward to building upon the organization's history of success," Mr. DeBellis said regarding his new position.

"Our whole team could not be more excited for Jeff's arrival. His operational know-how will be an amazing complement to build upon our vision of defining the optimal patient experience...each and every time. We cannot wait for what's to come for Riverside Oral Surgery," Dr. Jason Auerbach, Instagram's "BloodyToothGuy", Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, and founder of Riverside Oral Surgery said.

