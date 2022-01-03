Jefferies To Release Its Fourth-Quarter And Annual 2021Financial Results On January 12, 2022

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) today announced it will release its fourth-quarter and annual 2021 financial results on the morning of Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

About Jefferies

