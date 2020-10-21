Jefferies Announces Co-Brand Alliance With TISCO Securities In Thailand

Jefferies today announced that it has established a co-brand alliance with TISCO Securities Company Limited for the cash equities business in Thailand. Under the arrangement, Jefferies will distribute equity research on companies in Thailand produced by TISCO Securities on a co-branded basis to Jefferies' global client base. Additionally, TISCO Securities will provide local equity brokerage services to Jefferies and its international clients.

TISCO Securities Company Limited is a long established and a leading equity brokerage house in Thailand. Its country-based team offers research, sales and trading, corporate access trading, and execution services to global and local institutional clients. Established in 1969 as the first investment bank in Thailand, TISCO became a founder member of the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) in 1975 and has been publicly recognized as an opinion leader in equity research and advisory and has received several awards of Best Equity House and Best Research House from local institutions and regional publications including SET Awards, Investment Analysts Association (IAA) and Asiamoney.

TISCO Securities is a subsidiary company of TISCO Financial Group Public Co., Ltd. (SET: TISCO), a listed company, which has been awarded Best Company Performance of the SET in 2018-2019 consecutively.

The alliance with TISCO enhances Jefferies' growing equities franchise in Asia and is another step in Jefferies' long-term investment in the region. Over the last several years, Jefferies has significantly expanded its business in the region, adding approximately 200 Jefferies employees over the last two years to better serve its global institutional client base.

Murray Wilson, President of Jefferies Asia, commented, "We are pleased to join forces with TISCO Securities in our commitment to continuously improve and expand Jefferies' longstanding equity research, sales and trading business with an emphasis on serving the needs of our global investor client base. We look forward to working with the team at TISCO."

Paiboon Nalinthrangkurn, Chief Executive Officer of TISCO Securities Company Limited said, "We are excited to begin this cooperation with Jefferies as it will increase opportunities to deliver high quality advisory and execution service to global institutional clients based on Jefferies' global network and TISCO's long-term reputation in the Thai equities market. We are confident that Jefferies and TISCO Securities will be able to create synergies for future cooperation to strengthen our alliance in this business.

Jefferies has similar agreements with several firms throughout Asia, including Mandiri Sekuritas in Indonesia, KAF Securities in Malaysia, JB Securities in Sri Lanka, Fubon Securities in Taiwan and Regis Partners, Inc in The Philippines. In total, Jefferies and its alliances cover approximately 1,500 companies across APAC, providing clients with robust and comprehensive equity research coverage of regional companies. Jefferies and its alliances cover over 3,000 companies globally.

Jefferies Group LLC is the largest independent, global, full-service investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S. Focused on serving clients for nearly 60 years, Jefferies is a leader in providing insight, expertise and execution to investors, companies and governments. Our firm provides a full range of investment banking, advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth management services across all products in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Jefferies Group LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) - Get Report, a diversified financial services company.

