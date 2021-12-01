SolarWinds (SWI) - Get SolarWinds Corp. Report, a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, announced the appointment of Jeff McCullough, Vice President, Worldwide Partner sales. In this newly formed role, McCullough will lead the global channel business, partner development, and strategic partnerships. His team will focus on building a Partner program strategy supporting global go-to-market teams, while accelerating the company's routes to market across existing and new partnerships, including cloud service Partners, global system integrators, distributors, and resellers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211201005067/en/

Jeff McCullough, Vice President, Worldwide Partner Sales, SolarWinds (Photo: Business Wire)

"For over 20 years, SolarWinds has been a trusted IT management software Partner for more than 300,000 organizations worldwide," said David Gardiner, executive vice president and chief revenue officer, SolarWinds. "As we drive to bring functionally scalable observability solutions to market in 2022, we're excited to collaborate with our global Partner community to help customers with their business transformations and evolving needs."

"Welcoming Jeff to the SolarWinds family is a key milestone in our global Partner growth strategy and we believe Jeff's industry experience and leadership will help us build collaborative business relationships, accelerate growth, and effectively expand our routes to market with system integrators, cloud service partners, channel resellers, and distributors," Gardiner continued.

McCullough brings over 20 years of experience in IT channel sales and senior management, with a particular focus on enterprise sales, strategic alliances, and business development. He most recently served as Vice President with Park Place Technologies, building and then leading the launch of the company's new channel program. Prior to Park Place Technologies, McCullough served as Vice President of Partner Sales at both NetApp and Quest Software, and held various positions at HP, including Vice President of Channel Strategy and SMB sales. He's also a founding advisory board member of Sales Community, offering insights, support, and best practices to technology sales professionals. McCullough holds a Bachelor of Arts from Marquette University and is a graduate of Executive Education of the Stanford Graduate School of Business and Harvard Business School.

"It's an exciting time to be part of a larger growth strategy, and I believe the team has a great opportunity to build momentum," said McCullough. "Strategic partnerships will play a critical role to help accelerate that growth, and I look forward to leading the team and aligning our global partnering resources under one vision and strategy."

Additional Resources

Connect with SolarWinds

#SWIcorporate

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (SWI) - Get SolarWinds Corp. Report is a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software. Our solutions give organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—the power to accelerate business transformation in today's hybrid IT environments. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and database administrators (DBAs)—to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to address customers' needs now and in the future. Our focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.SolarWinds.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our global Partner growth strategy and expansion. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by terms such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "seek," "should," "feel," "expect," "will," "would," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "continue," or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described more fully in documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2020 filed on March 1, 2021, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 filed on May 10, 2021 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021 filed on August 6, 2021. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof and SolarWinds undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law.

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

© 2021 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211201005067/en/