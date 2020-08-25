Jeff Collins Named President Of Kaiser Permanente Northwest

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiser Permanente has announced that Jeff Collins is the new regional president for Kaiser Permanente in the Northwest. In this role, Collins will lead all health plan and hospital operations for Kaiser Permanente in Oregon and southwest Washington, which, as the area's largest nonprofit health plan, provides care for more than 628,000 medical and 289,000 dental members.

Collins joined Kaiser Permanente in 2008 and has a 35-year history of strong leadership and expertise across complex health care systems in California, Florida, and Michigan. He has been interim president for Kaiser Permanente in the Northwest since June 1.

"Over the past 75 years, we've built a foundation of superior health care services for our patients, members, and communities," said Greg Adams, Kaiser Permanente chairman and CEO. "We're pleased to bring to the Northwest a proven leader of Jeff's caliber as we continue to deliver on our mission of high-quality, affordable health care, now — during the COVID-19 pandemic — and for many years to come."

Before arriving in the Northwest, Collins co-led Kaiser Permanente's 14 service areas in Northern California, comprised of 21 hospitals and 257 medical offices and serving 4.5 million members. Prior to that, he was senior vice president/area manager in 3 of those service areas.

In his new position, Collins is responsible for leading the Northwest health plan and hospitals leadership team and partnering closely with the Northwest Permanente Medical Group and Permanente Dental Associates, as well as Kaiser Permanente's labor partners. His role also includes responsibility for initiatives in the Northwest that address the social health needs of our members and the local community. This includes grants, donations, and strategic investments that strengthen resources for housing, food, and economic opportunity.

"Jeff stepped into his interim role during the throes of a worldwide pandemic," said Kim Horn, executive vice president and group president for Kaiser Permanente markets outside California. "He is effectively executing a reactivation plan providing members safe access to high-quality care, including dramatically increased access to telehealth and virtual services that enable members to receive care in the safety and comfort of their homes. Under Jeff's leadership, Northwest's expansion of virtual care will be part of the new ways we are meeting members' expectations for quality and convenience."

About Kaiser PermanenteFor 75 years, Kaiser Permanente has been committed to shaping the future of health and health care — and helping our members, patients, and communities experience more healthy years. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Since July 21, 1945, Kaiser Permanente's mission has been to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.4 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health.

For more information, contact: Michael G. Foley, Michael.G.Foley@kp.org, 503-867-5621 Vincent Staupe, Vincent.P.Staupe@kp.org, 510-318-1557

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeff-collins-named-president-of-kaiser-permanente-northwest-301118289.html

SOURCE Kaiser Permanente