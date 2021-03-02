Jeep® Wrangler, Gladiator, Ram Pickups Remain Among Top 10 In Kelley Blue Book 2021 Best Resale Value Awards

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic Jeep® Wrangler earns two Kelley Blue Book Best Resale Value Awards: Top 10 Best Resale Value Award for the 11th consecutive year Best Resale Value in the Off-Road SUV category for the third...

Awards honor vehicles with the highest projected retained value for the first five years of ownership

Kelley Blue Book has named the 2021 Jeep® Wrangler, 2021 Jeep Gladiator and 2021 Ram 1500 and Ram 2500/3500 pickup trucks winners of its 2021 Best Resale Value Awards. This is the 11th consecutive year that the Jeep Wrangler has earned a spot on Kelley Blue Book's Top 10 list celebrating retained resale value. Wrangler also continues to lead the off-road category, topping the Off-Road SUV segment for the third year in a row in 2021.

The Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator and Ram 1500 and Ram 2500/3500 captured three spots on the Kelley Blue Book Top 10 Vehicles for Best Resale Value list for the second consecutive year.

"Shoppers who choose to buy a 2021 model from one of our Best Resale Value Brand winners can be very confident that their vehicle will retain its value well over time," said Eric Ibara, director of residual values for Kelley Blue Book.

Kelley Blue Book's KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards are based on projections from the Kelley Blue Book Official Residual Value Guide and determined by a skilled staff of automotive analysts. These prestigious awards honor vehicles expected to maintain the greatest proportion of their original list price after five years of ownership.

Jeep WranglerThe iconic Jeep Wrangler - the most capable and recognized vehicle in the world - delivers exemplary off-road capability and is produced with more than seven decades of 4x4 engineering experience. Powertrain options include a 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 with engine stop-start (ESS), 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 with ESS, 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 with mild-hybrid e-Torque technology, 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine with ESS, 6.4-liter V-8 exclusively in the Wrangler Rubicon 392 and the Wrangler 4xe, which combines a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with two electric motors and a 17-kWh battery pack. Wrangler continues to offer a body-on-frame design, front and rear five-link suspension system, solid axles, electronic lockers and is one of the few SUVs to offer a six-speed manual transmission in addition to its available eight-speed automatic.

Jeep Gladiator The Jeep Gladiator, engineered from the ground up to be the most off-road capable Jeep truck ever, builds on a rich heritage of tough, dependable Jeep trucks with an unmatched combination of rugged utility, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, clever functionality and versatility.

Equipped with the proven 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine or 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 with ESS and a versatile cargo box, Gladiator is built to handle the demands of an active lifestyle while delivering an open-air driving experience in a design that is unmistakably Jeep. Combining traditional Jeep attributes with strong truck credentials, the Jeep Gladiator is a unique vehicle capable of taking passengers and cargo anywhere. A multitude of technology features, such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and safety features, such as Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection, adaptive cruise control and Forward Collision Warning-Plus, further Gladiator's appeal.

Ram 1500The 2021 Ram 1500 is the no-compromise benchmark for durability, technology, efficiency, performance and convenience with features never before offered in a pickup. The Ram 1500 features up to 12,750 pounds of towing capability and 2,300 pounds of payload. The eTorque mild hybrid system delivers improved fuel efficiency in both V-6 (standard) and V-8 configurations. The Ram 1500 is America's most powerful half-ton diesel pickup, with 480 lb.-ft. of torque, and is rated at an unsurpassed 33 mpg highway, delivering up to 1,000 miles of range on a single tank of fuel.

The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX has been rigorously tested to handle the most punishing conditions with extreme capability and durability on its way to being the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced half-ton pickup truck in the world.

As a segment disrupter, the Uconnect 4C with a massive 12-inch touchscreen leads the segment in technology, featuring split-screen capability, 360-degree camera views, and exclusive content from SiriusXM with 360L and Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora. The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is the first vehicle in the light-duty lineup to include the new Know & Go mobile app featuring an immersive experience for customers who want to learn more about their vehicles. Active safety and security systems include adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Warning, Blind-spot Monitoring and Ready Alert Braking. Class-leading ride and handling are accomplished via a segment-exclusive link-coil rear suspension system with optional Active-level four-corner air suspension.

2021 Ram Heavy DutyThe Ram Heavy Duty blends extreme performance and towing capability with the segment's most refinement and operator comfort features. The 2021 Ram Heavy Duty offers a towing capacity of 37,100 pounds and a payload capacity of 7,680 pounds. Driving it all, the pickup segment's first 1,000 lb.-ft. of torque engine - the Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel. The Ram Heavy Duty also sets benchmarks in comfort, luxury materials, innovation and technology extending well past any competitive offerings. Class-leading ride and handling are accomplished via a class-exclusive link-coil rear (2500) suspension system with optional rear air suspension (2500 and 3500). Giving maximum effort all day, every day with confidence, the Ram heavy-duty line of pickup trucks steps forward with the full force of modern capability.

