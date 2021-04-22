Jeep® Brand Debuts 'Earth Odyssey: Video Conference Call' Across Social Media Channels To Celebrate Earth Day And Arrival Of The New 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jeep® brand's newest social media video, arriving on Earth Day, brings together the animals of the world via a video conference call to mark the arrival of the new 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe, and it...

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jeep® brand's newest social media video, arriving on Earth Day, brings together the animals of the world via a video conference call to mark the arrival of the new 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe, and it appears they're not much better at the calls than their human counterparts.

In " Earth Day: Video Conference Call," animals, from apes, owls, snakes, elephants and alligators, to hippos, peacocks, iguanas, lions and wolves (keen observers to the video will see each participant's unique name), suffer technological issues on the call, ranging from "you're on mute" to "make the screen bigger" to others who have joined the meeting late and ask, "what did I miss?".

Prior to the launch of this video, the Jeep brand debuted the 60-second " Earth Odyssey" video during the 2021 Golden Globes in February, paying homage to the iconic film "2001: A Space Odyssey," but with a twist. The "Earth Odyssey" video takes viewers on a global quest with the Wrangler 4xe through many of Earth's different terrains and climates. While the Jeep explores these landscapes, animals sing along to the iconic classical music recording of "Also Sprach Zarathustra," frequently associated with the film. The grand finale arrives at an iconic monolith with the new Jeep Wrangler 4xe plugged into it, charging.

The ongoing "Earth Odyssey" campaign is created by the Jeep brand in partnership with Chicago-based agency Highdive.

Additionally, Jeep enthusiasts can explore the Jeep Store by Amazon for new 4xe-branded merchandise, including hoodies, T-shirts, tumblers and phone cases.

2001: A SPACE ODYSSEY and all related characters and elements © & ™ Turner Entertainment Co. (s21)

A New Way to Enjoy the Jeep WranglerThe Jeep Wrangler 4xe provides a unique on- and off-road experience. The most advanced powertrain ever developed for a Jeep Wrangler maximizes efficiency with an estimated 49 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) while eliminating range anxiety, delivering pure-electric operation for most daily commutes and hours on the trail.

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4xe and Rubicon 4xe launch editions feature 375 horsepower, 470 lb.-ft. of trail-crushing torque, a 0-60 miles per hour performance time of just 6 seconds and a 17 kWh battery to readily handle most daily commutes and hours on the trail with electric-only power. The first-ever electrified Wrangler will be initially offered on two trim levels, Wrangler Sahara 4xe and Wrangler Rubicon 4xe.

Torque from the electric motors in the Wrangler 4xe's hybrid powertrain arrives instantly on demand from the driver. The powertrain also delivers fuel-saving, seamless start-stop operation of the engine.

Jeep has demonstrated 4x4 capability leadership for 80 years. Jeep vehicles were the first to feature an automatic full-time four-wheel-drive system, first 4:1 transfer case and first electronic front sway-bar disconnect system. Merging electrification into the Jeep lineup is a natural evolution of 4x4 technology.

Jeep Wave® Customer Care ProgramJeep Wave is a premium owner loyalty program filled with benefits and exclusive perks created to give Jeep owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The Jeep Wave customer service program is available to the entire 2021 model-year Jeep brand lineup.

Jeep Wave program highlights include:

Three years of worry-free maintenance at Jeep dealerships, including oil changes and tire rotations

24/7 support via phone or online chat

Trip interruption and first-day loaner coverage

VIP access to select, exclusive Jeep brand events

Jeep BrandBuilt on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (STLA) , please visit www.stellantis.com.

