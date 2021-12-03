JDS Development Group And Major Food Group Announce MAJOR. -- A Dynamic New Residential And Hospitality Tower At 888 Brickell Avenue, And Tallest Skyscraper In Miami

MIAMI, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Major Food Group(MFG), led by the creative forces and Co-Founders Mario Carbone, Jeff Zalaznick, and Rich Torrisi of some of America's most celebrated restaurants, is partnering with powerhouse developer and builder JDS Development Group ,led by Chief Executive Michael Stern, to conceive, build, and operate MAJOR. : a new residential-hospitality tower located at 888 Brickell Avenue in Miami, Florida. MFG's sophistication and reputation for unparalleled food and beverage experiences combined with JDS's track record for confident, monumental design of quality and craftsmanship, sets the stage for a project of perfectly-dialed maximalism. Upon completion, MAJOR. will represent the tallest building in Miami at 1,049 feet.

MAJOR. marks a milestone in the evolution of Major Food Group, which currently operates a global portfolio of over thirty restaurants, hotels, and private clubs. MFG established roots in South Florida in 2021 with several smash successes: CARBONE and HaSalon in the South of Fifth neighborhood and the private membership venue ZZ's Club in the Miami Design District. MFG will launch a range of additional projects in the region in the coming year, including several outposts of the brunch institution Sadelle's, beginning with Coconut Grove, and Dirty French Steak in Brickell.

Located at 888 Brickell Avenue, MAJOR. will feature 259 custom residences and offer the most impressive collection of food and beverage amenities of any building in Miami, if not the United States. MFG will oversee all branding and hospitality programming. Standalone restaurants and private clubs will be among the concepts.

"For the most dynamic city in the United States right now, our goal is to build the most luxurious residential tower in the world, with a thrilling array of spaces and amenities that no other building can match. In a word, this is going to be MAJOR." - Jeff Zalaznick, MFG Co-Founder

MAJOR. represents yet another large-scale skyscraper by JDS Development Group. Led by Founder and CEO Michael Stern, JDS is a team of innovators and builders pioneering forms of large-scale urban development in the New York City and Miami metropolitan regions. The firm is known for complex assemblages and moving markets through transformative, design-forward projects that raise the bar for new development and challenge the status quo of the real estate and construction industries. JDS projects include the iconic Walker Tower, The American Copper Buildings, the recently topped-out Brooklyn Tower, and 111 West 57 th Street in New York City, and Monad Terrace, Echo Brickell, and Echo Aventura in South Florida.

"You haven't seen anything like MAJOR.," stated Michael Stern, Founder & CEO of JDS Development Group. "We are proud to partner with the MFG on this unprecedented residential, dining, and hospitality opportunity." This will be the firm's fifth supertall skyscraper and third project in the Brickell neighborhood. JDS also co-developed the record-breaking Echo Brickell condominium project and recently broke ground on the large-scale mixed-use 1 Southside Park in Brickell.

JDS and MFG have enlisted industry design luminaries Studio Sofieldand Ken Fulk Inc. for the project. William Sofield, who will oversee design of the tower, lobby, and residences, has a longstanding relationship with JDS as interior architect of the ultra-luxurious 111 West 57 th Street and historic Steinway Hall conversion in Manhattan. Sofield's remarkable career includes work with luxury brands from Bottega Veneta, Tom Ford, and Gucci, to iconic clubs such as Manhattan's Core Club. Fulk, a longtime MFG collaborator, will be responsible for the food, beverage, and club spaces at MAJOR. Fulk has designed such atmospheric spaces as Carbone and ZZ's Club in Miami and the new Crown Club at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, among other exceptional experiences for the swiftly expanding MFG brand family.

Additional MAJOR. details will be released early next year.

ABOUT MAJOR FOOD GROUPIn the span of a decade, MFG has grown into one of the most acclaimed hospitality groups in the world. They have pioneered a celebratory style of dining at such iconic restaurants as CARBONE and The Grill, forged groundbreaking partnerships with leading designers and luxury brands, and opened The Ludlow Hotel in Manhattan and The Newbury Boston. Since 2020, the company has expanded into several markets, from South Florida to Paris, while exploring new ventures like the private membership venue ZZ's Club in Miami and The Crown Club at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. In addition to building renowned restaurants, MFG is proud of its support of various social causes and its lasting partnership with the Robin Hood Foundation, one of New York City's most important forces in the fight against poverty.

To date, MFG has been awarded a total of 18 stars from The New York Times and three from the Michelin Guide. MFG's businesses are located in New York City, Miami, Boston, Las Vegas, Hong Kong, Paris, and Tel Aviv. The concepts include CARBONE, Sadelle's, The Grill, ZZ's Club, Dirty French, Parm, Contessa, and The Lobster Club.

ABOUT JDS DEVELOPMENT GROUPJDS Development Group is a team of innovators and builders pioneering progressive new forms of large-scale urban development that challenge the status quo of the real estate industry. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in New York and Miami, JDS is a national firm focused on acquisition, development, and construction, recognized for its architecturally significant mixed-use projects that respond to each community and push the boundaries of engineering and design. JDS projects include The Brooklyn Tower, 111 West 57th Street, The American Copper Buildings, Walker Tower, Monad Terrace and other award-winning collaborations with the world's top architects and designers.

